DiMera mansion: EJ and Nicole are back talking about MeeMaw’s hangover cure and being just comfortably flirty when Johnny arrives. He’s pissed EJ and Nicole are canoodling on dead Grandma Susan’s bed - not to mention they’re betraying Rafe. Nicole explains the situation with her estranged spouse and why she’s at the mansion. Nicole exits to get ready for work.

Johnny explains he came into Susan’s room to try to feel his grandmother’s spirit. He’s sorry for going off on EJ. The conversation quickly turns towards EJ making sure Johnny will continue to keep the secrets he and Wendy learned from Dr. Rolf in Jakarta. Johnny assures EJ they will keep quite, but thinks Stefan has a right to know. EJ will not apologize for taking advantage of the situation to return the company to the family and securing his birthright.

EJ is on the phone trying to drop the charges against Eric when Nicole enters all ready for work. EJ informs her he’ll have Holly’s room ready and have Chef prepare something special for dinner. Nicole suddenly becomes hesitant about moving in. She’s not certain she wants to be the center of family drama and the Salem gossip mill. EJ quickly reminds her that she’s Nicole Freaking Walker and she’s doing nothing wrong by moving in.

Petty Pub: Jada is eating at the Brady Pub when Rafe arrives. She says she’s cleared to go back to work tomorrow and tells him she had the abortion. Rafe clearly has questions he’s hesitant to ask. Jada pushes him and he asks about her decision. She says she made the decision without telling him. Rafe wonders if Eric was mad, but thinks Nicole must have been pretty pleased (I stan snarky Rafe!). Jada explains how Nicole talked to her and tried to convince her what a difficult task single motherhood is. Rafe is aghast. Jada quickly lets him know the decision to get an abortion was hers. Rafe continues saying Nicole shouldn’t have pressured her, but isn’t surprised because Nicole has always been selfish.

Jada tells him Eric is none to happy with her interference. They proceed to trash Nicole and her behavior towards both of them over the past few months. Jada stops herself saying she needs to rise above being petty like her daddy (Oh Marcus) taught her, while Rafe thinks it feels pretty good to be petty. (Choose Pettiness!). Jada and Rafe get all flirty and cute whilst continuing to throw shade and Eric and Nicole. Just then, Rafe gets a call informing him that Eric spent the night in lockup.

Petty Police Department: Sloan is enticing Eric to pick her as his lawyer. He’s not heard great things about Sloan, but she quickly assures him that she’s good at her job. Eric is still hesitant because his niece Allie is with Chanel and Paulina is her mother. Sloan says his niece should get as far away from that murderous family. They go back and forth rehashing the story of Sloan’s mother's death. They seem to connect over their respective losses. He explains how Nicole told Jada to end her pregnancy (which isn’t really what happened, Eric).

Belle walks into the SPD wanting to chat with Shawn Douglas about Eric. After sleeping on it, she now feels badly for him. With so much bad blood between her and Samantha Gene, Belle wants to make sure she’s in good standing with Eric. Shawn Douglas is fine with her defending Eric and leaves to inform her wayward brother when he suddenly arrives. Eric informs them he’s hired Sloan - and in she walks.

Belle thinks Eric should hire anyone but Sloan. What about Justin? Sloan pipes up saying she thinks she was in pre-school the last time Justin Kiriakis won a case (I. HOWLED!). They bicker back and forth about Sloan’s questionable tactics when Eric defends her by saying it sounds to him like all she did was expose a crime that was covered up.

Eric doesn’t understand why Belle is so passionate in her hatred of Sloan. He’s made his decision and that’s final (he is glaring at Belle with a fire and intensity that would make Samantha Gene proud). Melinda calls saying EJ declined pressing charges, but she’s going after Eric for assaulting a police officer whether Shawn Douglas agrees or not. Sloan jumps on the phone with Melinda. She reminds her how she helped bring Clyde Weston to justice and provided a virtual slam dunk with the case against Chanel. Sloan declares all charges have been dropped and Eric is free to go. Eric and Sloan head to breakfast leaving Shawn Douglas and Belle in their dust.

Interrogation Room: Abe joins Paulina and Chanel in the interrogation room. Unfortunately, he comes bearing not so great news. He’s checked all of his contacts, including someone connected to Shane Donovan at the American Embassy, but he came up empty. Just then, Abe’s phone rings. It’s CASS WINTHROP the city council president (I almost did a spit take with that Another World reference!).

Cass Winthrop has called because the City Council is asking him to resign as soon as possible because of the optics of the Price family drama. Chanel loses her cool because everything is her fault and storms out. Paulina thinks Abe must be rethinking their Juneteenth wedding. Abe stops her quickly saying they will figure out a way forward. Everything will be ok. Abe calls Cass back to step down from his office, but not before Paulina grabs the phone and stops him.

Endings:

-Jada and Rafe turn to gossiping about Eric. Jada can’t believe he got drunk and assaulted EJ. Rafe reminds her not to forget about Shawn Douglas. He tells her about Eric’s past and how he spiraled out of control. Rafe thinks this is just the beginning of St. Eric’s fall from grace.

-Eric and Sloan are grabbing breakfast in Horton Square. Eric is scarfing down food like he hasn’t eaten in a week. He says the food in lockup was awful (It was one night, dude). Just then, Nicole arrives glad to see he’s been sprung. Eric introduces Nicole to the one that sprung him - Sloan Peterson, Esq. (the introduction made me giggle). Sloan knows exactly who Nicole is and proves it by reciting all SEVEN of her married last names.

-Belle is so worried about Eric. The last time he was in a place this dark, bad things happened. She needs to go take some time with Paulina. Belle will explain to the both of them about Eric choosing Sloan as his lawyer (why is it their business?).

-Paulina tells Cass (I just can’t stop) that there will be no conflict of interest with their marriage because she isn’t going to be sworn in as governor.

-Johnny goes to see Wendy, but encounters a very distraught Chanel instead. He immediately takes her in his arms to comfort her. Chanel explains everything about her and Paulina’s arrests, as well as the case they are built on.

-Johnny doesn’t understand why Chanel didn’t tell him about all of this when they were together. She was ashamed and didn’t want to be judged. Johnny is sorry he wasn’t there for her when she was arrested, the same time Susan died. This death is news to Chanel. Johnny is surprised Allie didn’t tell her.

-EJ’s neck is sore from being cold-cocked by Eric when the doorbell rings. EJ calls off Harold, opens the door, and says, “Oh my God, it’s you.”

