Charles Shaughnessy

On today’s General Hospital recap: Victor tells Spencer he pulled favors and he's being released today. (Wouldn't it have been around now anyway since he was supposed to be in for 3 months and he went in on Labor Day?) Spencer is thrilled, but Victor warns him there are conditions.

Spencer and Cyrus say their goodbyes. Alone, Victor again warns Cyrus to stay away from Spencer, but Cyrus isn't scared. Victor says he won't let Cyrus' lies corrupt Spencer and warns him to stay away,

Sam and Dante come across a drunk Cody who tells them he's leaving town. Cody complains about Britt and the necklace being gone. With Dante out of earshot, Cody and Sam go at it and she accuses him of being shady. She adds she isn't sad to see him leave town.

Cody continues to feel sorry for himself, telling Dante he didn't get the girl and he didn't get the inheritance. Cody brings up their past and Dante tells him the records are sealed. Cody warns that things will be bad for both of them if Sam manages to get them unsealed. After Cody leaves, Dante asks Sam to let things go.

Jeff tells Liz he's leaving in the morning, but wants to tell her he went to see Heather to make sure she wasn't a danger. He says they did what they thought was best for Liz, but he now sees he was wrong. He apologizes, but Liz isn't sure how to feel about it. He wishes he could take it all back, but she says he'll never be able to undo the damage.

Liz says he forced her to live her life without her parents. She says he left her untethered with no family and she has to deal with her memories. Liz says she has to live with the choices she's made and he can't relieve her of that. Jeff hopes she can eventually find it in her heart to forgive him.

Finn wants to talk to Nikolas about Esme. Finn mentions that Esme hasn't been seen and Nikolas points out the attacks seemed to have stopped. He thinks Esme's encounter with Liz may have scared her into leaving town. Finn disagrees, believing that Esme is close by. Finn says he thinks Esme's on Spoon Island.

Nikolas says he has security and he would know if she was hiding out at Wyndemere. Finn wants to look around, but Nikolas is not having it. Finn decides to let the police handle it, so Nikolas changes his tune and claims he'll talk to his staff to see if they've noticed anything.

Finn spots the bottle of prenatal vitamins that Nikolas left behind. Nikolas returns and claims he told the staff to keep an eye out for anything strange and will post extra guards. After Finn leaves, Victor and Spencer show up. Victor says Spencer is on conditional release to remain under supervision for the remainder of his sentence (which should have ended last week, show). Victor is thrilled they'll all be under the same roof, while Nikolas looks like he peed his pants a little.

Britt invites Terry to her party of the century, and she accepts. Britt gets very nostalgic about how far they've come and Terry wonders what that's about. Britt says Terry would have made a great chief if she'd been allowed to work solo. Terry again wonders what's wrong, but Britt brushes her off.

Finn finds Liz at the hospital and the two share a hug.

Valentin heads to Ireland where he's reunited with Anna, who's hiding out with Tiffany. Valentin gives her an update on the latest in Port Charles. Anna wonders what Victor has to gain by keeping Lucy alive. Valentin has no idea what Victor's plans are, but plans on finding Lucy so he can clear Anna's name. Anna wants them to work together as a team.

Felicia tells Laura and Robert she informed Valentin that Lucy is alive, and he's determined to bring Anna home. The three discuss the case and wonder what Victor wants with the Ice Princess. Felicia inspects the necklace, spots a number, and checks the diamond registry, realizing it's not a serial number. Laura wonders if it's a code.

Laura says the Ice Princess that Mikkos had all those years ago was the largest uncut diamond in the world. She thinks she remembers a formula in the base. Robert thinks there could be other codes engraved as well. Robert wonders if Victor is actually after whatever message is hidden inside the diamonds. Laura says they need to uncover the code before Victor does.

Felicia gets a tip that Agent Whitten has an idea where Anna is hiding out. She calls Valentin to tell him that Whitten is on his way to Europe. He tells Anna they have to leave Ireland.

Anna and Valentin are heading out, and are surprised by who's at their door. (Neither looked upset or surprised so I'll guess that it's Lucy...or Carly, because she's not in this story yet and we can't have that.)

