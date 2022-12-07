WATCH: Michael Graziadei Talks Daniel's Past and Lily Connection (VIDEO)

Michael Fairman and Michael Graziadei YouTube

The Young and the Restless fan fave Michael Graziadei (Daniel) has lit up Genoa City this fall with his return. The actor spoke to Michael Fairman TV about reprising the role and Daniel's business enterprises.

Daniel is currently developing a video game, for which he has high aspirations; he even pitched the project to ex-wife Lily (Christel Khalil) and ex-brother-in-law Devon (Bryton James), both high flyers in the business world. When Graziadei was approached to return, did he have an idea of where Daniel's storyline might go? The actor mused:

A vague idea of where I might be going. I know, you know, they have their ideas and it's one of those things that you just leap into and you gotta have faith and go with it, you know? Take the ride.

Fairman noted that Lily and Daniel have quite the past together. What does Daniel feel towards his former spouse and her current love, Billy (Jason Thompson)? Graziadei said:

I think coming back into town, you know, Lily was always kind of a constant that was there. They remained friends after their relationship ended, so it's nice to reconnect with her. As far as Billy goes, I mean, I left town, and from what I remember, Billy and I were close and friendly. But who knows if that will be the case anymore.

One of Daniel's most memorable storylines on Y&R involved Cassie (Camryn Grimes) dying after driving him home and Daniel and Lily going on the run together. Graziadei reflected on those plotlines, saying:

It was nice to be kind of handed the reins in a sense, for them to have faith in you to write that kind of storyline, and to be involved with all the who's who in Genoa City; it was all the characters. It was a lot of fun. It was a little daunting, you know, being so new still, but it was reassuring. It was like that reassurance that they did have the faith and trust in you to tell that story.

