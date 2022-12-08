Skip to main content

B&B's Krista Allen on Taylor's Deception: "She Was Going to Hold Ridge Accountable"

Thorsten Kaye, Krista Allen, The Bold and the Beautiful

The Bold and the Beautiful's Taylor (Krista Allen) was left at the altar once again as Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) discovered their son Thomas' (Matthew Atkinson) deception. The psychiatrist chose not to divulge the truth she'd just learned about to her hubby-to-be, which the designer held against her. What was going through Taylor's mind when she kept her mouth shut? Allen dished to Soaps.com.

Allen said:

She didn’t do the right thing, and she knew she wasn’t doing the right thing. But she was going to hold Ridge accountable for dragging her back into this toxic web.

She added:

He promised her — he swore to her — that this had nothing to do with Brooke [Katherine Kelly Lang]. And she wanted to believe him so bad.

So she came down those stairs, and was like, ‘Put your money where your mouth is! You chased me up a mountain to profess your love and tell me you would keep my heart safe.’ So when it all exploded that’s where her head was at.

