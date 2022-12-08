B&B's Krista Allen on Taylor's Deception: "She Was Going to Hold Ridge Accountable"

Gilles Toucas/CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful's Taylor (Krista Allen) was left at the altar once again as Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) discovered their son Thomas' (Matthew Atkinson) deception. The psychiatrist chose not to divulge the truth she'd just learned about to her hubby-to-be, which the designer held against her. What was going through Taylor's mind when she kept her mouth shut? Allen dished to Soaps.com.

Allen said:

She didn’t do the right thing, and she knew she wasn’t doing the right thing. But she was going to hold Ridge accountable for dragging her back into this toxic web.

She added:

He promised her — he swore to her — that this had nothing to do with Brooke [Katherine Kelly Lang]. And she wanted to believe him so bad.