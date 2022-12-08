Steven Bergman Photography

Days of Our Lives' Chad (Billy Flynn) has had a rough time of it lately. The widowed DiMera is still mourning his late wife Abigail (Marci Miller), but sparks have still been flying between him and Stephanie (Abigail Klein). Flynn chatted with Soaps.com about Chad's enduring love for Abigail and whether his character is ready to move on.

Flynn remarked:

If you look at it in terms of how real life is, you’re lucky to find one true love. I think Chad found it [with Abby].

The actor called Klein "amazing," adding:

We have great chemistry. I think with where fans are right now, you’re not supposed to be rooting for them to be a supercouple. You’re just rooting for them to help one another.

Could another romance be in Chad's future? Flynn said: