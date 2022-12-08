Fox Cancels Primetime Country Soap Monarch

Primetime soap Monarch has been axed over at FOX, Deadline is reporting. The country music-centered drama aired just one season, with the finale coming on Dec. 6.

Monarch struggled in the ratings; despite garnering 3.8 million viewers on its debut and an 0.8 adults 18-49 Live+Same Day ratings, the show found it challenging to bring in eyeballs week after week. During the season, Monarch had an average of 4.1 million multiplatform viewers.

Susan Sarandon headlined Monarch as country music queen Dottie Roman. She was joined by Trace Adkins as Dottie's husband Albie, Anna Friel as the Romans' eldest daughter Nicky, Joshua Sasse as the Romans' son Luke, and Beth Ditto as the clan's youngest daughter Gigi.