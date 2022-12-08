ABC/Craig Sjodin

Charles Shaughnessy has thrilled fans as General Hospital villain Victor Cassadine. The veteran actor delved into Victor's latest misdeeds (especially towards the citizens of Port Charles) in a new interview with Soap Opera Digest.

Victor recently blackmailed Holly (Emma Samms) into getting him a priceless necklace...by holding her son Ethan (Nathan Parsons) hostage! Shaughnessy mused:

I mean, I knew I was bad to the bone, but the way Victor was around Holly was absolutely horrible! If he was irredeemable before, he’s really gone overboard now. He was truly awful to poor Holly.

He added:

I mean, he’s just making trouble for all of the fan favorites! He’s just making their lives miserable. He’s the guy who killed Luke Spencer [Tony Geary]. He’s the guy who put Anna [Finola Hughes] in jail and tried to break up her relationship with Valentin [James Patrick Stuart]. He’s just miserable to Holly. He’s just dreadful! But it’s such great fun! I mean, the more dreadful the better, really. He’s the villain you love to hate. The wonderful thing about playing Victor is that they seem to find ways to insinuate him into a lot of different stories, and so I’m working with a lot of different people — I had these little bits with Lucy [Lynn Herring], I have my little bits with Spencer [Nicholas Chavez] and Nikolas [Marcus Coloma] and Ava [Maura West], and crossing swords with Robert [Tristan Rogers] and with Laura [Genie Francis]. All of the relationships are different, but they are usually hostile and combative!

How is Victor reacting to Valentin helping out Laura rather than his dad? Shaughnessy dished: