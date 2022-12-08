Skip to main content

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' Josh Flagg to Guest on Days of Our Lives

Josh Flagg, Days of Our Lives

Josh Flagg, star of Bravo's hit reality show Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, is coming to Salem! People reports that the real estate agent will appear on Days of Our Lives on May 12, 2023.

Flagg, as it turns out, has some experience as a thespian. He shared:

I acted when I was a child and have a background in theater. When I was 21, I started doing MDLLA, which is not acting, but helped prepare me to be in front of the camera.

DAYS reached out to him because they thought he could be a good fit for this character. Flagg said:

I was very excited!

While no details about Flagg's character have been released, People has exclusive photos from the set. In them, Flagg's character is seen with Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) and Stephanie (Abigail Klein). 

How did filming go? Flagg revealed:

There was one line that I could not remember and we tried over and over again. Finally I just changed it into my own words and the director loved it, so we just went with my own language.

