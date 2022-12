The Young and The Restless' Mishael Morgan Boards Chicago Med

Photo provided by CBS

Mishael Morgan (Amanda) is presently recurring on The Young and the Restless. Meanwhile, she's scrubbing in on NBC's long-running drama Chicago Med!

The actress posted a picture on social media, showing her in costume as Dr. Petra Dupre:

Morgan's first appearance on Chicago Med came on Dec. 7 in Season 8, Episode 9, "This Could Be The Start of Something New."