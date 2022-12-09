The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of December 12-16, 2022

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) confront Deacon (Sean Kanan) about Sheila (Kimberlin Brown).

Liam (Scott Clifton) tries to broker peace between Steffy and Hope (Annika Noelle).

Eric (John McCook) holds Ridge’s (Thorsten Kaye) feet to the fire.

Steffy shares information with the police.

Sheila hits the trail.

Liam is thrown by Hope’s actions.

Ridge is blindsided by Taylor (Krista Allen) and Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) detente.

Deacon does his best to do one last favor for Sheila.

Charlie (Dick Christie) is back on the scene.

Bill (Don Diamont) doubles down on his quest to win Katie (Heather Tom) back.

Steffy and Hope are stunned by what they see.

Katie has a decision to make which will impact her path forward.

