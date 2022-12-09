On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Fast Talking: Li arrives to see Stefan who thinks he knows what Wendy was up to with the company jet in Jakarta. He noticed the jet was gone as he wanted to take Chloe on a romantic vacation. Stefan tells Li that every expense on that flight was signed off on by him. Li says he did know about the trip, but only afterwards. He also knows Johnny went with her. He was the one who actually commandeered the jet. Li lies saying Johnny whisked her away on a romantic getaway. As Johnny is the bosses son, what else was Li supposed to do? Stefan understands but says he will be whisking Chloe away after Li’s wedding to Gabi, but they won’t be attending.

Maid of Dishonor: Gabi has invited Wendy over to talk about the wedding. She asks Wendy to be her maid of honor. Gabi tells her she once had a sister, Arianna, and misses their bond. She thinks she can trust Wendy and wants them to be close. Wendy says she has to tell Gabi something, but when pressed makes the excuse that she doesn’t want to let her down because she’s so busy at work. Gabi says the only way Wendy can let her down is by saying no. Wendy reluctantly agrees.

Aunt Sister: EJ answers the door to find his aunt, Sister Mary Moira, has arrived. Mary Moira thinks EJ is being rude by not informing her about Susan’s untimely demise. How could he keep this information from her? Where was he in Susan’s time of need? EJ explains what happened with Ava, but Mary Moira thinks EJ is just making excuses. EJ falls on his sword saying he is just asking for forgiveness even though he doesn’t deserve it. Mary Moira reminds him God is in charge of forgiveness and takes a seat. Right now, she’s more concerned about Susan, and wants to know when the funeral is. She digs in her heels when EJ says the funeral hasn’t been planned. He has failed her in life as well as in death.

EJ is planning the funeral when Mary Moira looks up at Stefan’s portrait and down at the fire, saying aloud, “hot enough for you down there?” EJ asks Mary Moira to stay at the mansion in advance of the funeral. With that, EJ exits and Mary Moira goes to find her room.

Sunrise Sunset: Nicole is very skeptical about Eric hiring Sloan… she’s heard stories from Rafe. Sloan hasn’t been formally introduced, but knows she’s the reason Jada aborted his baby. Nicole reacts to Sloan but turns to Eric calling him out for blaming her. Nicole doubles down on Sloan saying she can’t believe Eric’s trashing her when he hired this serpent as his lawyer. Eric counters saying Nicole is one to talk as she is in bed with a serpent herself. Nicole informs him that EJ is the reason he is walking free as he called Melinda Trask to drop the charges. Sloan speaks up and says it’s time for her to go. She hands Eric her business card so they can settle his fee at any time… her home address is on the back.

Nicole once again tells Eric she isn’t seeing EJ. She and Holly are staying at the mansion temporarily. Self-righteous Eric is angry she accepted his offer so quickly. Nicole goes IN reminding Eric that EJ’s mother just died, yet, rather than being grateful, he’s deflecting by rehashing her supposed involvement in Jada’s abortion. Nicole is devastated by Eric’s behavior… EJ is a saint by comparison. He says her opinion doesn’t matter anymore. Nicole wonders if they’re breaking up (good call, Captain Obvious). Eric says they would have to be together to breakup.

Nicole can’t believe it’s, once again, the end. Eric thinks it’s for the best - unless she can think of another way through. They begin to recount the moments before he got the call about Jada and how happy they were. Maybe it was good timing… since things would inevitably blow up. As they both have tears streaming down their faces, they say goodbye.

Endings

Gabi is happy that Wendy agreed to be her maid of honor, but is still worried about why she was so tense.

At DiMera, Stefan confronts Johnny and Wendy about Jakarta saying it will be the last trip they will take on the company’s dime. Stefan exits allowing Johnny and Wendy to exhale.

Sloan opens her door to find Eric on the other side. They need to discuss his bill. Eric catches her up on Nicole and she lets him in.

Nicole is tragically wandering around Horton Square flashing back to her most recent reunion with Eric… and then the phone call.

Mary Moira is in Susan’s (now Nicole’s) room looking disgusted. EJ arrives and calls her AUNT SISTER (HAHAHAHAHAHA). The maid told her this room was Susan’s, but the air doesn’t at all smell like her beloved sister. EJ tells his Aunt Sister a friend of his is staying there. Mary Moira isn’t having it and is aghast he would be sleeping with women in his mother’s bed. EJ stops himself before speaking blasphemously and assures her the woman is just a friend. Mary Moira hopes he’s telling the truth as his soul is already in jeopardy.

Downstairs, Ava is dressed in black and sneaks in the side door (AVA!). She wanders over to the desk and spies the plans EJ is making for Susan’s funeral. Ava says to no one in particular that Susan Banks won’t be the only one laid to rest that day.

