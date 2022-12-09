Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of December 12-16, 2022

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:

Ava (Tamara Braun) makes her presence known.

Chad (Billy Flynn) gets a surprise.

Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Brady (Eric Martsolf) get brotherly.

Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) and Eric bond over rage.

Susan’s funeral goes left.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) tries to explain her position to Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Roman (Josh Taylor).

Sonny (Zach Tinker) and Leo (Greg Rikaart) continue to feel each other out.

Xander (Paul Telfer) plans a special day for Sarah (Linsey Godfrey).

Aunt Sister Mary Moira (Stacy Haiduk) goes IN on Nicole.

Eric accepts Sloan’s offer to stay with her.

Xander and Leo get playful.

Stefan (Brandon Barash) and Brady tussle over Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin).

Stephanie (Abigail Klein) and Chad think about their path forward.

Rafe (Galen Gering) and Jada (Elia Cantu) to Steve (Stephen Nichols) a solid.

Sloan and Eric hit the sheets…and then Nicole arrives on the scene.

Tripp (Lucas Adams) returns to Salem just in time for Susan’s funeral.

John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) plot against Kristen.

Ava executes her plan to blow up Susan’s funeral.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!