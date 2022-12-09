Debbi Morgan to Play R&B Singer Keyshia Cole's Mother in Upcoming Biopic
Soap legend Debbi Morgan is teaming up with R&B crooner Keyshia Cole. Morgan will star in an upcoming biopic about the singer's life. Last month, theJasmineBRAND revealed Lifetime has ordered a biopic centered on the Grammy-nominated singer.
Morgan posted on Instagram Thursday that she will star as the singer's late mother, Francine "Frankie" Lons. Morgan posted a picture of herself with Cole on set via Instagram with the caption:
On the set with Keyshia Cole playing her mama Frankie
No word on when the movie will be released.