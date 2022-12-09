Maurice Benard

On today’s General Hospital recap: Martin is the one that shows up at Valentin and Anna's door in Ireland. Anna swears she didn't kill Lucy, but Martin has figured that out and believes they're looking for the real killer. Martin insists on going with them, wherever they're going until Anna tells him that Lucy is still alive. He wants answers but Valentin spots a car arriving.

Agent Whitten comes banging on the door and Martin lets him in. Martin says he's there to grieve but Whitten wants the house searched. Martin asks for a warrant claiming Tiffany is a client and that he didn't give Whitten permission to come in. Whitten warns Martin not to get in his way and insists he tell him where Anna is. Valentin comes out causing a distraction, allowing Anna to pull her own gun on Whitten. Anna cracks him in the head, knocking him out.

Martin causes a distraction, getting the other agents into the house, while Valentin and Anna go out the back way.

Liz tells Finn about her conversation with Jeff. Finn says she can now process what happened but Liz can't talk about this with him. She says she feels responsible for Reiko's death but Finn disagrees. They exchange I love yous, but then she pulls away. Finn says he just wants to be with her. Liz gets a call from Nikolas which she ignores, but reminds Finn that she and Nikolas are good friends. Finn mentions going out to Spoon Island earlier when he was looking for Esme.

Victor wants to make plans for a big extended family holiday but Spencer feels like Nikolas doesn't want him home. Spencer thinks it's about Ava, but Victor tells him that they're getting divorced. Spencer doesn't believe it, but Victor assures him. Nikolas is happy that Spencer is out but says he can't stay at Wyndemere.

Nikolas claims things are two volatile for them to live together and they need to maintain distance. Victor reminds Nikolas of the conditions of Spencer's release, that he needs to keep him close, so Nikolas tells him to leave as well

Rory pays Trina compliments on their date and the two discuss art and the exhibit she's putting together. Rory talks about his family Christmas plans and invites her along, and after some hesitation, Trina agrees. Spencer and Victor arrive as Rory announces to Trina that he loves her.

Jordan questions Ryan about Esme's whereabouts as Ava arrives. Jordan asks if Esme could have written the letter to Alexis. Through the interpreter, Ryan says Esme didn't write the letter and isn't the killer based on a specific phrase. He also wants Ava to come back to him. Ava taunts Ryan that she never cared for him and loves Nikolas.

Sonny heads to Spring Ridge for a talk with Heather (popular girl these days). Sonny says he knows Heather wanted to tell police about the driver of the van but wants her to speak to him instead. Heather says she remembers the driver clearly which does not make Sonny happy.

Sonny says he doesn't want police to find Anna and that he doesn't want Heather to help them. Sonny issues a warning so Heather changes her story, saying she doesn't remember what the driver looked like.

Sonny comes across Ava and Ryan and Jordan explains to him about getting information on Esme. After Ryan is taken away, Ava tells Jordan and Sonny that she agrees with Ryan that the letter doesn't sound like Esme. Sonny asks Jordan if she no longer believes Esme is the killer. Jordan says she's not excluding Esme but isn't focussing solely on her.



Sonny asks if Ava is ok after her session with Ryan since she seemed jumpy. Ava says Ryan heard that she and Nikolas were having problems. Sonny warns her that Nikolas is bad news and she needs to cut him loose.

Ryan sits alone, worried what Esme has gotten herself into. Heather lets herself into his room (as one does in these places) and says 'hello lover'. (So we're going full steam ahead with the "Heather is Ryan's baby mama", aren't we? Poor Ace, Esme is his mother, Heather and Ryan are Grandma and Grandpa and Helena and Mikkos are Great Oma and Great Opa. That poor kid hit the lottery of crazy.)



