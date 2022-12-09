General Hospital Spoilers for the week of December 12-16, 2022

Alley Mills

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers:

Tragedy befalls Port Charles.

Ava (Maura West) is out for blood.

Carly (Laura Wright) encounters unforeseen obstacles.

Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) takes heed of Alexis’ (Nancy Lee Grahn) sage words.

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) continues taking a hard line with Esme (Avery Pohl).

Nina (Cynthia Watros) does her best to make some sort of connection with Josslyn (Eden McCoy).

Sonny (Maurice Benard) reaches out to Liesl (Kathleen Gati).

Nina finds herself a little lost when it comes to Sonny.

Jordan (Tanisha Harper) has high praise for Rory (Michael Blake Kruse).

Spencer overhears Rory declare his love for Trina (Tabyana Ali).

Heather (Alley Mills) makes a deal with the Devil.

Drew (Cameron Mathison) is the bearer of bad news.

Alexis and Curtis (Donnell Turner) have a sit down.

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) shares his feelings with Sam (Kelly Monaco).

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) puts her relationship with Finn (Michael Easton) in jeopardy by supporting Nikolas.

Spencer misreads a situation.

Brad (Parry Shen) and Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) get all Brad and Britt.

Sonny has strong words for Dex (Evan Hofer).

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) is unwell with Austin’s (Roger Howarth) next move.

Dante gets a clue.

Spencer rages at Nikolas.

