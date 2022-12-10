Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of December 12-16, 2022

Greg Vaughan, Jessica Serfaty

Here is the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Brady (Eric Martsolf) plays fast and loose with a prank in an effort to get the real identity behind Sister Mary Moira (Stacy Haiduk).

Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) decide a shower is good way to clean off their dirty minds.

Be sure to watch the 12 DAYS of Christmas airing on Christmas Day...only on Peacock!

