Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives Promo: Eric Plays House With Sloan

Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of December 12-16, 2022
Greg Vaughan, Jessica Serfaty

Greg Vaughan, Jessica Serfaty

Here is the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Brady (Eric Martsolf) plays fast and loose with a prank in an effort to get the real identity behind Sister Mary Moira (Stacy Haiduk).

Eric (Greg Vaughan) and Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) decide a shower is good way to clean off their dirty minds.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoiler Promo:  Paulina and Eric Bond in Lockup

Be sure to watch the 12 DAYS of Christmas airing on Christmas Day...only on Peacock!

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

days_spoilers_12_2_2022
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Eric Gets Locked Up And Acquainted With Sloan

By Joshua BaldwinComment
days_spoilers_12_9_2022
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Ava Makes an Explosive Return at Susan’s Memorial

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Paulina Price, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Paulina is Blackmailed by Sloan

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Sloan Peterson, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Sloan Reads Chanel For Filth

By Joshua BaldwinComment