On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Lady Whistleblower: Gwen is on the phone with someone from Chanel’s university confirming that she’ll be talking to the officer on the scene the day Sloan’s mother died. As she hangs up, Leo arrives with a huge scoop but demands Gwen hire him first. He wants to write a column where he “spills tea.” Gwen reminds him The Spectator is legitimate news outlet. He wants to write under a pseudonym - Lady Whistleblower (this could be good). Gwen reluctantly agrees to run it by Jack.

They sit down on Alice Horton’s sofa and catch up on their complicated lives. Their conversation moves to Sonny and Gwen thinks Leo is smitten. Their conversation shifts to Gwen and Xander. She informs Leo she and Xander have found a way to be friends. Gwen tells Leo a little more than she should before shutting down the conversation. Leo needs to exit to get to an AA meeting - for free coffee and doughnuts. She promises to try her best to convince Jack to bring on Lady Whistleblower.

Romance Interrupted: Stephanie opens the door and warmly greets Alex. They’re going on a date, but she wants to ditch the reservations and stay in. She has set up the room for a night of romance, and don’t have to worry about Steve and Kayla who are still in Seattle with Tripp.

Alex pours them some wine and they cheers to the end of his reign at Titan. He’s happy to have more time doing things like spending time with her. They get into a little sexual banter and continue drinking. Stephanie sets their glasses down so they can meet at the corner of slap and tickle. Before they can hit the sheets, Paulina calls Stephanie from jail.

Catching Up: Chad arrives in Horton Square and gives Sonny a bear hug. It’s his last day working for Stephanie’s PR firm. When pushed, Chad admits he has yet to quit, but knows it’s time to leave because of his messy issues with Stephanie. Those have been resolved as he told Stephanie how he felt and she moved on with Alex. Sonny says life is short and if he wants Stephanie, he should go for it. Chad looks at his wedding ring and says he’s not ready.

They switch topics and Sonny mentions he’s been hanging with Leo. Chad is beside himself that he’s so forgiving of Leo. Sonny says they’re only hanging out occasionally and Leo is kind of funny. He goes on to say he and Will are in a bad place and Leo is a good distraction. Just then, Stephanie calls Chad to say Paulina is resigning as governor. She needs him to come over so they can draft a statement.

Clown Realness: Maggie, Sarah, and Bonnie are having a girl’s night out. Bonnie is still freaked out by the kidnapping, but agrees to try and relax. She jumps up to grab drinks and Maggie checks in with Sarah about Xander who denied being involved in the kidnapping. Sarah’s upset she ever doubted him.

Bonnie returns and begins to talk about how scared she is about the kidnapping. Maggie and Bonnie remind her that the kidnapping was Ava’s doing and she’s dead (or so they think). As she breathes a sigh of relief, Bonnie looks up at the drinks being delivered by someone in a clown mask. She jumps up and attacks Roman who is not actually a clown, knocking him upside the head and causing him to fall.

Roman pops up wondering what the hell is going on (“what the hell” is to Roman as “that’s a fact” is to John). Bonnie’s in tears saying she’s sorry. Sarah tells Bonnie it is clear she is suffering from PTSD and needs to see someone. Just then Roman reluctantly approaches with reinforcements. She looks up again and they all have clown masks on. Bonnie says she needs to leave and quickly makes her exit.

Kiriakis Cousins: Xander is trying to kill cockroaches when Justin arrives. He’s just spoken to Bonnie and Xander’s in trouble - leading him to flashback to the kidnapping. Justin is actually talking about a debt collector who came to the mansion as he knows he quit his job. Justin wants to sue his fake job for wrongful termination. Xander thanks Justin for being a friend and they have a bonding moment. Much to Xander’s chagrin, Justin promises to continue investigating his wrongful termination.

After Justin leaves, Xander calls Gwen freaking out that Justin wants to dig into his “wrongful termination.” He’s hoping she can help him by creating a fake employment contract. She agrees to do what she can to help him. They agree to meet in the park to exchange the contract so there’s no email trail.

Endings:

-Alex leaves and Chad arrives to find the remnants of Stephanie’s ill-fated romantic evening. They have a seat and begin to craft Paulina’s press release. They decide they need a message that sets her up for her inevitable comeback. Just then, Stephanie puts her hand on Chad’s shoulder and the oven buzzes to let her know dinner is ready. They decide to make it a working dinner.

-Sarah arrives back at cockroach motel to find a note from Xander saying he’s gone out for a run.

-Gwen is in Alice Horton’s living room with a “Rednax” folder declaring to no one in particular that she’s going to make sure Xander’s dirty deeds remain a secret.

-Leo enters Horton Square to find Sonny eating alone with two dinners. Leo approaches and Sonny explains about Chad and reluctantly asks him to join. Leo quickly sits down, grabs a napkin and helps himself.

-Alex is at the Kiriakis mansion enjoying a six-pack and pizza when Justin arrives and joins him. He asks about Stephanie and Alex lets him know a work emergency interrupted their dinner plans. Justin doesn’t mind being a backup. Just then, Maggie arrives explaining there were some issues with their girls night out. Justin wonders where Bonnie is.

-A very cold Xander arrives in the park with two coffees. He paces and checks his phone when a distraught Bonnie arrives. She overhears Xander, whose back is turned, saying he “won’t let this situation destroy his life.” Bonnie very definitely recognizes the voice and flashes back to XanderClown. Xander turns and Bonnie says, “it was you.”

