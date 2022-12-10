Cynthia Watros

On today’s General Hospital recap: Dex checks in with Sonny on the new work, but Sonny wonders if his job is as important to him as Josslyn. Dex says Josslyn did him a favor and he's grateful, but that's it. Sonny flashes his gun then hands it to him, saying Dex needs to start somewhere. He tells Dex to take it, and says he wants Dex to go with him to the meeting.

Josslyn drops by Sonny's to pick up Donna and is not happy to find Nina there. Nina says Carly and Sonny have reached an agreement about Donna. Josslyn bad mouths Sonny, and Nina tells her to wait before taking Donna home so Sonny can spend time with her.

Josslyn says she's thankful to Nina for getting Sonny away from Carly so her mother can now live her life on her own. Nina tells Josslyn about Willow fainting and how she and Carly briefly got along. Nina says she fell in love with Sonny despite everything. Josslyn flashes back to the kiss with Dex, but claims to not be the same as Nina. (Ms. Hypocrite is earning her stripes today.) Nina asks about Cameron, but Josslyn says it's not her business.

Dex and Sonny get home and Josslyn says she's there to pick up Donna. Dex turns down the dinner invitation and heads out.

Rory feels great about his feelings for Trina and has a gift for her. Trina is surprised when Spencer interrupts to let her know that he's been released early. Victor drags Spencer away and he complains about overhearing Rory's declaration of love for Trina. Victor tells him that Cassadines never give up.

When Rory gets a call and leaves the table, Spencer sits down and asks Trina if they can start over. Trina doesn't think it's possible. After Trina and Rory leave, Victor tells Spencer that it's her loss if she chooses Rory over him. Spencer leaves his gift to Trina on the table where Victor pockets it.

Heather talks to Ryan about how they met and how they were bad together. Heather believes he's faking the paralysis and knows she can still impact him. Ryan says she left him and broke his heart and warns he can hurt her as badly. The two get all freaky-deaky and then Heather smacks him in the face.

Heather says she hit him because of Franco, but Ryan says he didn't kill her son. Heather says he victimized Franco. (Someone remind me what this is about, because I'm drawing a blank.) Heather warns that she'll spill the beans about Ryan, but he doesn't believe she would blow the whistle on him. Ryan says she owes him and tells her that he knows she was carrying a child when she left him all those years ago.

Finn says he followed Esme’s trail to Spoon Island because he thinks she's hiding out there. Liz is surprised when he tells her that he went to the house and spoke with Nikolas, but didn't find Esme. He believes Nikolas was hiding something, but Liz says Victor is living there now. Finn thinks he should tell Jordan. Liz tries to talk him out of it, saying Esme could target Violet, but Finn is determined.

As they're leaving, Finn spots the bottle of vitamins and remembers the bottle at Wyndemere. He tells her that he saw a bottle at Wyndemere also and asks if they are hers. Finn wonders if Liz is pregnant.

