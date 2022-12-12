B&B's Don Diamont on Bill's Dark Side: "Things are Spiraling Out of Control"

AFF/Steven Bergman

Bill (Don Diamont) is currently channeling archrival Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) on The Bold and the Beautiful as he waffles between two women. One minute, he's proclaiming his love to Katie (Heather Tom), and the next he's pursuing her big sis Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang). Diamond delved into Dollar Bill's tangled love life with Soap Opera Digest.

Bill donned his sword necklace again, which hints at him possibly resuming his dastardly ways. The actor said:

I’m really proud of what’s ahead, mostly because it is a very different path for Bill, and I had to fully invest and commit to that, and wrapping my head around that took some work. I was very clear about what I imagined it to be and Heather [Tom, Katie] was just over the moon about it. To Bill, Katie is all that is good and right, and he knows that in the deepest part of him. But, she doesn’t feel that way. That is where he is at now. It’s pretty powerful stuff.

Can fans expect a return to the original Bill who debuted in 2009? Diamont explained:

This is worse than that. This is worse than the guy who came on the scene almost 14 years ago. He can be a pretty bad guy, and things are spiraling out of control.

Is there hope for the publishing magnate down the road? He mused: