On today’s General Hospital recap: Liz's pants light on fire as she lies about being pregnant with another man's baby. Liz claims it happened when she came back from the confrontation with her parents.

Finn gets angry, wondering why she didn't turn to him and demands to know who the father is. Liz lies and says it's Nikolas and Finn storms off.

Liz follows him to his office. Finn says he's calling the police because he believes Nikolas is hiding Esme on Spoon Island. Liz says she's been spending a lot of time at Wyndemere with NIkolas and swears Esme isn't there. Finn wonders if she was ever planning on telling him, and Liz swears she never meant to deceive him. Liz tells Finn to keep quiet about the pregnancy since her boys don't know.

Trina complains to Ava about how she should feel about Rory, but her heart is going to lead her to heartbreak. Trina says she can't pretend to have feelings for Rory when she has feelings for Spencer. Trina brings up Esme going after those around her, but Ava says it's possible Esme is not the hooker.

Ava says the wording on the letter sent to Alexis doesn't sound like it came from Esme. Ava tells her to be extra vigilant and Trina hopes Esme left town after the attack on Liz. Ava says she's there to support Trina no matter if she picks Rory or Spencer.

Nikolas brings Esme a small Christmas tree, but she's not happy with the Charlie Brown tree. Esme decorates her tree with toilet paper while talking to the baby. Esme is thrilled when Demetrius returns with lights and decorations for her.

Spencer thinks alcohol is the answer to all of his problems and Nikolas finds him drinking at home. Spencer explains about his run-in with Trina and Rory, and gets angry that he was rejected. Nikolas says it's not too late to tell Trina his feelings, but Spencer disagrees. Nikolas tells him to have hope and shouldn't give up on Trina. Spencer's attitude changes for the better when he gets a text from Trina welcoming him home.

Drew meets with Denise from the Peace Commune to talk about Willow and where she originally came from. Denise tells the same story as Harmony…a stranger joined the commune and gave birth to Kali. Harmony and her husband adopted the baby and she became Willow. Denise says Willow's birth mother subsequently died of a drug overdose.

Carly joins Willow for a meal and Willow brings up Drew's search for her family. Carly wonders why Willow seems so down, but Willow spins a tale about concern for the baby and thanks Carly for being there for her. Drew joins them after his meeting and tells Willow he has bad news.

Carly approaches Denise, who says she told Drew what Carly wanted her to.

Heather says she went to great lengths to hide their daughter from Ryan. She says neither of them were capable of raising a baby, but won't stop him if he wants to find her.

Ryan says he's been seeing his daughter for months. He adds that Heather wasn't as careful as she thought when it came to hiding the clues to Esme's parentage. He explains how Esme had a necklace that was a keepsake from one of his women, which Heather admits she stole. He says he'll hold her responsible if it falls into the wrong hands. Heather wants details on what Esme is like.

Heather says she stayed away to protect Esme. Ryan says he has a special bond with her, but now Esme's missing. Ryan tells Heather that Ava sent Esme over the parapet at Wyndemere. Ryan promises that Esme isn't dead as he's seen her once since then.

Ryan says Esme was last seen on the pier to Wyndemere and thinks she went back to get something. He promises they’ll make the Cassadines pay if they hurt her. He then stands up from the chair, showing Heather he can walk.

