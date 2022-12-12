Skip to main content

The Bold and The Beautiful Promo: Ridge Must Choose and Sheila's on The Move

Krista Allen and Katherine Kelly Lang

This week on The Bold and the Beautiful, the King of Waffling, Ridge Forrester, Sr. (Thorsten Kaye), is called to the carpet by both of his lady loves. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor (Krista Allen) tell the dressmaker he must choose but they have a twist for him.

Meanwhile, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) tells Deacon (Sean Kanan) Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is among the living while Finn (Tanner Novlan) looks on. Later, Deacon calls Sheila to tell her it's just a matter of time before she gets busted. Will Sheila get caught? Watch the promo below!

