The Young and The Restless Promo: Naughty People

Rory Gibson and Kelsey Wang

Who has been naughty or nice in Genoa City? On The Young and the Restless, Santa may be checking his list several times. Traci (Beth Maitland) tells Lily (Christel Khalil) she is surrounded by many naughty people.

At Jabot, Summer (Allison Lanier) asks Daniel (Michael Graziadei) if they were in trouble. 

Noah (Rory Gibson) confesses to Allie (Kelsey Wang), and she grills him on whether he responded. 

At Newman, Sally (Courtney Hope) tells Nick (Joshua Morrow) she isn't trying to overstep but confesses he's sexy and is pulled into a kiss! 

Traci remarks at the Abbott Mansion that it was magical. 

Watch the promo below!

