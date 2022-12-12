The Young and The Restless Spoilers: Phyllis' Schemes Backfire

Michelle Stafford

Abby: The Newman-Abbott hybrid (Melissa Ordway) wonders what will happen with her life now that her marriage has exploded.

Nikki: The socialite (Melody Thomas Scott) cautions Nick (Joshua Morrow) on his relationship with Sally (Courtney Hope).

Billy: The Abbott screw-up (Jason Thompson) gets grilled by Lily (Christel Khalil) about his status in Chelsea's (Melissa Claire Egan) life. Later, Billy and Daniel (Michael Graziadei) have a heated confrontation.

Nate: Dr. Hastings (Sean Dominic) continues to needle his cousin Devon (Bryton James). Will these two ever bury the hatchet?

Phyllis: Red (Michelle Stafford) plays a dangerous game. Look for Phyllis' schemes to blow up in her face while she stands firm with Jeremy (James Hyde). Meanwhile, Phyllis is stunned when Summer (Allison Lanier) double-crosses her.

Jack: Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) scolds both Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Nikki for their actions. Watch for Jack and Kyle (Michael Mealor) to face off against Jeremy.

Sharon: The therapist (Sharon Case) helps Chelsea with a crucial step in her recovery.

Tucker: The enigmatic mogul (Trevor St. John) goes all out to win Ashley. Will Tucker be successful?

Noah: The prodigal son (Rory Gibson) tells Allie (Kelsey Wang) about his kiss with Audra (Zuleyka Silver).

Victor: Mr. Mumbles (Eric Braeden) wants a do-over with Adam (Mark Grossman).