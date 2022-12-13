John Aniston and Eric Martsolf YouTube

Days of Our Lives recently lost one of its brightest stars with the passing of John Aniston (Victor). Eric Martsolf, who plays Victor's grandson Brady, looked back on his long working relationship with Aniston in a new Soap Opera Digest interview.

The Kiriakis patriarch could always be expected to deliver a quick-witted line. Martsolf recalled:

You could see his eyes light up when he threw a zinger at you, when he knew he had a good one in his holster. I’d be like, ‘Oh, boy. He’s going to kill me on this one.’ Everyone in the cast always laughed about how we thought John had his own set of writers, that he had this crack writing team of like 30 people who was in there whipping out these zingers. But no, we all had the same writers and lines. He was just better at delivering them than most of us, and he made it seem so effortless. That’s what made us so envious of John Aniston.

Asked for a favorite memory of Aniston, Martsolf shared:

I just see him in that chair [in the Kiriakis living room] sitting there. It’s like when you watch GAME OF THRONES and you see the tentativeness of all the knights and all the people walking up to the iron throne. The king is sitting up there. That’s kind of the feeling you got when you walked into the Kiriakis mansion and saw John sitting there in his chair. It’s hardly a throne, but that chair and him were like one thing. It was a powerful little element that only he could really convey.

He added: