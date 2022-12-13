Days of Our Lives' Eric Martsolf Reflects on Acting Opposite Late John Aniston
Days of Our Lives recently lost one of its brightest stars with the passing of John Aniston (Victor). Eric Martsolf, who plays Victor's grandson Brady, looked back on his long working relationship with Aniston in a new Soap Opera Digest interview.
The Kiriakis patriarch could always be expected to deliver a quick-witted line. Martsolf recalled:
You could see his eyes light up when he threw a zinger at you, when he knew he had a good one in his holster. I’d be like, ‘Oh, boy. He’s going to kill me on this one.’ Everyone in the cast always laughed about how we thought John had his own set of writers, that he had this crack writing team of like 30 people who was in there whipping out these zingers. But no, we all had the same writers and lines. He was just better at delivering them than most of us, and he made it seem so effortless. That’s what made us so envious of John Aniston.
Asked for a favorite memory of Aniston, Martsolf shared:
I just see him in that chair [in the Kiriakis living room] sitting there. It’s like when you watch GAME OF THRONES and you see the tentativeness of all the knights and all the people walking up to the iron throne. The king is sitting up there. That’s kind of the feeling you got when you walked into the Kiriakis mansion and saw John sitting there in his chair. It’s hardly a throne, but that chair and him were like one thing. It was a powerful little element that only he could really convey.
He added:
He was an open ping-pong table. When actors swap lines, I always say it’s like playing ping-pong. John was like a wall back there. You could hit any ball at him, and you knew that damn ball was coming back, probably harder than you hit it. You couldn’t shock him. You couldn’t freak him out, because he was one of those old-school thespians that actually listened to what you were saying, and then he responded. It seems like a simple thing to do, but when you’re an actor, you can go your whole career without really learning how to do that. It never felt like he was saying his next line. It felt like he was just responding to you. I never had to worry about going up to him prior and saying, ‘I just want you to know I’m going to do this, John.’ It was, ‘Whatever. Throw it at me, kid.’ He never came up to me after a scene and went, ‘What the heck was that all about?’