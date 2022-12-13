Paul Telfer

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Kiriakis mansion: Maggie tells Justin and Alex what happened at the pub. She says Bonnie needed to take a walk to get some air. Justin's upset that Bonnie's on her own and decides to look for her. Alex goes with him.

The park off the Square: Bonnie runs into Xander and accuses him of being the muscle-bound clown who kidnapped her. Xander tries to deny it, but Bonnie points out the clown used the same phrases that Xander does, but without the accent. Bonnie doesn't back down and wonders how Xander could have done this to his family.

Bonnie dials up the cops, but Xander tells her she has no proof. Bonnie gets a call and decides she'll tell Justin instead. Just then, Bonnie gets whacked on the head with a rock, forcing Justin to leave a voicemail. Xander's surprised to see that Gwen and worries that she delayed the inevitable. Gwen however, says she has a plan.

Justin's out looking for Bonnie and finds a piece of clothing on the ground.

Stephanie's: Chad's sharing a work dinner and loves the trial run of Stephanie's date meal. He wonder if it's the end of the road for him since they can't help Paulina. Stephanie wants him to stay on, but Chad says he can't because of Alex's feelings. Stephanie doesn't see a problem and wonders if Chad is being fully honest.

Roach Motel: Jack drops in on Xander, but Sarah says he's not there. Sarah tells Jack that Xander quit his new job because of an ethical issue. They talk about Jack's decision not to hire Xander, but Sarah wonders if that's still an issue. Sarah admits Xander's still looking around, but doesn't want him to work with Gwen.

Horton Square: Sonny and Leo are having dinner. Sonny gives Leo a pep talk about staying the course in his job search. Leo tells him that he talked to Gwen about being a gossip columnist for the Spectator. Sonny coaches him on how to talk to Jack about his proposal. Leo realizes he can't be as mean-spirited as he would like. He offers a genuine apology for everything that's happened between them.

Alex turns up and tells them he's looking for Bonnie and why. Justin calls to fill them in on what he found. The two head to the park.

Kiriakis shed: Xander and Gwen realize they need to tie up Bonnie before she wakes up. Xander asks Gwen to hit him as hard as she can across the face. She tries, but she just can't do it. Gwen claims she's not upset, so Xander reminds her that he chose Sarah over her. Gwen promptly knocks Xander to the ground.

Endings:

-Chad refuses to admit the real reason why he wants to quit his job. He covers his tracks and agrees to stay on. They write up Paulina's statement.

-Sarah tells Jack about Bonnie's trauma and how she keeps reliving it. Jack says he's keeping tabs on the police investigation.

-Alex and Sonny join Justin, who fills Sonny in on Bonnie's hallucinations. Sonny wonders if she saw something in the park.

-Gwen calls Sonny and says she may have a job for him if he's interested. Gwen says she has to fill him in on her and Xander's secret.

-Justin, Alex, and Sonny return to the mansion sans Bonnie. Justin decides it's time to call the police.

-Sarah wonders where Xander is and why his phone is going straight to voicemail.

-Bonnie's upset to find herself tied up once again in the shed. She looks over and sees Xander similarly tied, but knocked out.

