On today’s General Hospital recap: Sonny's happy that Nina and Donna are spending time together. Nina's worried because she has a hole in her heart where her daughter would be ,and the more time she spends with Donna, the lines get blurry. Sonny says she needs to move forward, but Nina says she knows herself and doesn't want to use Donna. Sonny says he sees a future with Nina and is in this for the long haul.

Carly tells Denise it's for the best that Willow doesn't need to find out who her bio mother is. Denise only cares that Carly's check clears and says she told Drew about seeing Willow's birth mother die. Carly asks about the bio father. Denise was also supposed to tell Drew he died, but Denise says the money only covered Willow's mother. Denise warns her that she wants more money or she'll tell Drew and Willow the truth. Carly's not happy that she's getting a shake down, but gives Denise more money.

Drew tells Willow her biological mother died, but there's hope that her bio dad is still out there. Willow heads out to the balcony upset and Drew follows her out. Willow says she was counting on this information and Drew remembers a few moments with her and realizes that she's sick. Willow tries to deny it, but Drew reminds her that Oscar was sick. Willow admits she has stage 4 leukemia and needs a bone marrow donation.

Willow tells him that she's getting chemo, but needs a donation, preferably from a family member. Drew says if they had known they could have helped, but she doesn't want anyone else to know, including Carly. She says she needs a few weeks of happiness before everyone treats her like a sickly person. Drew says he'll continue looking for her birth father and any other family members.

They tell Carly about the birth mother's death and a weepy Willow leaves. Carly tells Drew that she's surprised at how hard Willow is taking it as she didn't realize how badly Willow wanted to find her birth parents.

Maxie's not happy to have heard about Britt's party from someone other than Britt. Britt mentions that Austin was helping her plan it. Maxie complains about Austin and how everyone, including her kids and Spinelli, don't like him.

Spinelli has the algorithm results for Austin on whether he and Maxie are a match. Austin calls out Spinelli, so he decides not to give Austin the letter. He heads out to find Maxie. The two run into Maxie and Spinelli drops the letter, which Maxie picks up.

Austin admits he had Spinelli run his algorithm on them and blackmailed him into it.

Maxie demands an explanation and Austin admits he shouldn't have pressured Spinelli. He hopes they can get past this, but Maxie brings up Peter and how he duped her for three years. Maxie tears a strip off of Austin and says if he cared about her, he wouldn't have done this to someone she cares about.

Alexis complains when Gregory lectures her and says she'll ask for his advice if she needs it. The two are surprised when Finn shows up in search of alcohol. Finn tells Alexis that things are over with Liz. Alexis says she understands his desire to have a drink, but he changes his mind and decides to leave.

Ava shows up at Wyndemere to discuss her marriage with Nikolas. She thinks they owe each other one more chance and he wonders if Ava wants to move back in. Nikolas mentions that Spencer moved back in and thinks Ava needs to keep her distance. Ava's not amused when Liz lets herself in.

Liz tells Nikolas about Finn finding the pills and how she told him she was pregnant. Nikolas asks why she didn't say it was Finn's baby, but she says they never slept together and she needed to explain all her visits to Wyndemere. She says she bought them some time and in a few weeks she'll tell Finn she miscarried. Liz then gets a conscience and decides she needs to tell Finn the truth about everything.

Nikolas tells her she could get in trouble and she's making a sacrifice for the greater good. She promises that Finn won't tell anyone else right now, but once it's settled, Ava will find out. Nikolas wants there to be a way through this without messing things up with Ava.

Finn runs into Ava, but chooses not to say anything to her.



