Booked and Busy: All My Children's Leven Rambin Releases Music Video For "Velvet Seats"
All My Children alum Leven Rambin (ex-Ava/Lily) has penned and released a new song, complete with a music video that she also directed. Elsewhere, As the World Turns grad Billy Magnussen (ex-Casey) will star and direct in a new film, while The Young and the Restless' Eva Longoria (ex-Isabella) spearheads a short film and a documentary.
All My Children
- Michael B. Jordan (ex-Reggie) will co-present a pitch competition that helps HBCU grads bring their entrepreneurial dreams to life; he is also now part-owner of British soccer team AFC Bournemouth
- Leven Rambin (ex-Ava/Lily) released and directed a music video for her song "Velvet Seats," which she co-wrote, under the name LEVEN; watch below
As the World Turns
- Billy Magnussen (ex-Casey) is set to make his directorial debut with The Ridge; he'll also star in the movie, which is about three city dwellers heading into the wilderness for a bachelor party, expected out in March 2023
- Julianne Moore (ex-Frannie/Sabrina) wrapped production on the Todd Haynes drama May December, in which she stars with Natalie Portman
- Lea Salonga (ex-Lien) has released a cover of "Christmas in Our Hearts" with Pentatonix; listen here
General Hospital
- Jon Lindstrom (Ryan/Kevin) will publish a thriller novel, Hollywood Hustle, in 2024
- Robert LaSardo (ex-Manny) stars in the sci-fi/horror film Night of the Tommyknockers
Guiding Light
- Laura Bell Bundy (ex-Marah) headlines the new Nickelodeon movie musical Snow Day, out Dec. 16 on Paramount+
- Bryan Cranston (ex-Douglas) stars in Season 2 of Showtime's Your Honor, premiering on streaming and on demand Jan. 13 and on air Jan. 15 at 9 PM EST
One Life to Live
- Ryan Phillippe (ex-Billy) will star in/EP both the movie One Mile (playing a father who takes his daughter on a college tour, only to be pursued by a cult) and a sequel
The Young and the Restless
- Eva Longoria (ex-Isabella) will co-EP Jefferson Stein's live-action short film Burros through her UnbeliEVAble Entertainment; her documentary Searching for Mexico, originally set for CNN+, will now launch on CNN in 2023