Booked and Busy: All My Children's Leven Rambin Releases Music Video For "Velvet Seats"

Steven Bergman Photography

All My Children alum Leven Rambin (ex-Ava/Lily) has penned and released a new song, complete with a music video that she also directed. Elsewhere, As the World Turns grad Billy Magnussen (ex-Casey) will star and direct in a new film, while The Young and the Restless' Eva Longoria (ex-Isabella) spearheads a short film and a documentary.

All My Children

Michael B. Jordan (ex-Reggie) will co-present a pitch competition that helps HBCU grads bring their entrepreneurial dreams to life; he is also now part-owner of British soccer team AFC Bournemouth

As the World Turns

Billy Magnussen (ex-Casey) is set to make his directorial debut with The Ridge; he'll also star in the movie, which is about three city dwellers heading into the wilderness for a bachelor party, expected out in March 2023

(ex-Frannie/Sabrina) wrapped production on the drama May December, in which she stars with Lea Salonga (ex-Lien) has released a cover of "Christmas in Our Hearts" with Pentatonix; listen here

General Hospital

Jon Lindstrom (Ryan/Kevin) will publish a thriller novel, Hollywood Hustle, in 2024

Guiding Light

Laura Bell Bundy (ex-Marah) headlines the new Nickelodeon movie musical Snow Day, out Dec. 16 on Paramount+

Loving

Bryan Cranston (ex-Douglas) stars in Season 2 of Showtime's Your Honor, premiering on streaming and on demand Jan. 13 and on air Jan. 15 at 9 PM EST

One Life to Live

Ryan Phillippe (ex-Billy) will star in/EP both the movie One Mile (playing a father who takes his daughter on a college tour, only to be pursued by a cult) and a sequel

The Young and the Restless