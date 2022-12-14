Skip to main content

CBS Announces Daytime Lineup's Holiday Episodes

CBS Holiday

CBS is celebrating in style this year. The Eye Network is making Santa proud with holiday episodes of Let's Make a DealThe Price is RightThe Young and the Restlessand The Bold and the Beautiful.

From Monday, Dec. 19 through Friday, Dec. 23, The Price is Right will feature festive prizes and games. To make this week extra-special, Drew Carey will welcome yet more fabulous teams, including ugly Christmas sweater-wearing contestants, plus an audience all decked out in Santa suits!

Over on Let's Make a Deal, celebrations commence on Thursday, Dec. 22. Traders will hop aboard the "Christmas Cash Train" that day, then Wayne Brady will pen a letter to Kris Kringle on Dec. 23. The amazing prizes include a holiday cruise and five golden rings.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

On B&B, the Forrester, Logan, and Spencer clans unite to celebrate Christmas on Dec. 23. Expect Liam (Scott Clifton) to share his thoughts on holiday traditions, while love interests Katie (Heather Tom) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) share a moment under the mistletoe. And what would a B&B holiday be without Eric (John McCook) warbling a tune while playing the piano and everyone singing along?

Y&R will celebrate the weeks of Dec. 19 and Dec. 26. Viewers can tune in for holiday magic, plus there'll be plenty of passion and intrigue as Genoa City residents head into 2023.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

cbspromo1
The Young and the Restless

Check Out a Sneak Peek of CBS Daytime's Holiday-Themed Episodes! (VIDEO)

By Jamey GiddensComment
smaller cbs logo
Talk Shows

CBS Daytime Unveils Season Premiere Dates For Entire Lineup

By Jillian BoweComment
Daytime Emmys
Soaps

49th Annual Daytime Emmy Nominations Announced!

By Carly SilverComment
CBS
Soaps

CBS is Committed to Daytime Television

By Jillian BoweComment