CBS Announces Daytime Lineup's Holiday Episodes

The Price is Right and Let's Make a Deal: CBS; Y&R/B&B: Howard Wise and JPI

CBS is celebrating in style this year. The Eye Network is making Santa proud with holiday episodes of Let's Make a Deal, The Price is Right, The Young and the Restless, and The Bold and the Beautiful.

From Monday, Dec. 19 through Friday, Dec. 23, The Price is Right will feature festive prizes and games. To make this week extra-special, Drew Carey will welcome yet more fabulous teams, including ugly Christmas sweater-wearing contestants, plus an audience all decked out in Santa suits!

Over on Let's Make a Deal, celebrations commence on Thursday, Dec. 22. Traders will hop aboard the "Christmas Cash Train" that day, then Wayne Brady will pen a letter to Kris Kringle on Dec. 23. The amazing prizes include a holiday cruise and five golden rings.

On B&B, the Forrester, Logan, and Spencer clans unite to celebrate Christmas on Dec. 23. Expect Liam (Scott Clifton) to share his thoughts on holiday traditions, while love interests Katie (Heather Tom) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) share a moment under the mistletoe. And what would a B&B holiday be without Eric (John McCook) warbling a tune while playing the piano and everyone singing along?

Y&R will celebrate the weeks of Dec. 19 and Dec. 26. Viewers can tune in for holiday magic, plus there'll be plenty of passion and intrigue as Genoa City residents head into 2023.