DiMera mansion: Nicole has a dream about Eric regretting his behavior toward her. Just as they declare their love, she wakes up. Johnny comes by her room to get some of Susan's things for the memorial service, and they reminisce about their past as stepmother and stepson.

EJ's making arrangements when Rafe drops in for a statement...again. Ava's watching the interaction from the window. EJ's not cooperative because Ava's dead and it doesn't matter to him. Rafe's going over the details of what happened to Susan when Nicole comes into the living room in her robe.

Rafe looks at Nicole and asks, "what the hell are you doing here?" Nicole explains why she and Holly are staying at the mansion. Rafe takes a dig at Nicole by warning EJ that two of her exes don't want her. He then tells EJ he will find out what he needs for his investigation through other means. Rafe warns EJ the case is open and he will find out what happened with Ava.

EJ and Johnny talk about Susan's final resting place. EJ wants to head to the crypt to pick a place for her, but Johnny's not sure if that's where Susan would want to be. EJ reconsiders his options. Johnny reassures EJ that he will keep quiet about his father's involvement in Stefan's brainwashing.

Sloan's apartment: Sloan brings Eric coffee and kisses. He insists he has no regrets and goes in for a few more rounds. Sloan's impressed with Eric's stamina and the two agree to keep their relationship purely sexual.

Brady Pub: Steve and Roman catch up when Kate and Jada come downstairs. Steve wants to talk about a police matter with Jada and offers to take her to work.

Nicole comes in for coffee and asks if Jada's around. Kate tells her no and adds that Jada wouldn't want to see her anyway. Roman says both he and Kate were on her and Eric's side. Nicole admits she thought the biggest issue was the baby, but it turns out that no baby is a bigger problem.

Nicole apologizes to Roman for the way things turned out, but he says Eric's responsible for himself. Roman asks if she's seen Eric since his release. Nicole says Eric said a final goodbye to her and that was the last she saw of him. Roman reports that Eric never came home and hopes he's not in trouble again. Nicole makes a hasty exit.

DiMera crypt: Ava's thinking about her plans for EJ when Charlie appears. He asks whats she's planning. Ava tells him she's going to kill EJ for kidnapping Tripp.

Salem PD: Steve tells Rafe and Jada (off the record) that EJ kidnapped Tripp, and he wants him to pay. Rafe and Jada figure out the chain of events with Ava based on Steve's accusation. Steve adds that Ava told him about Tripp, but left out her part in the chain. Rafe says Steve's story is hearsay, but Steve wants to help gather proof against EJ.

Endings:

-Eric and Sloan hit the shower. The two return from the bathroom in towels. Sloan answers the door to find Nicole.

-Rafe tells Jada that Nicole's moved in with EJ (with all that it implies, truth or not).

-EJ gets solemn about the upcoming day's events. He wants to honor Susan properly so she will be remembered. Johnny tells EJ that no one will forget her.

-Ava tells Charlie she can eliminate all of her detractors. She shows Charlie the bomb she plans to detonate at the church.

