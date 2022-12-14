On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Sloan's place: Sloan and Eric are chatting over dinner and beers. Eric says he thinks Nicole is already shacking up with EJ. Sloan thinks Nicole sounds fickle, but Eric says it's par for the course.

Eric turns down Sloan's offer of a beer saying he has to go home. She notes his reluctance and he decides to stay. Sloan encourages Eric to own up to his feelings about what Jada did, but Eric notes his anger is directed at Nicole.

Sloan offers the poor lad a place to stay for the night. She explains there's only one bed, which doesn't seem to be a problem for Eric, especially when he retires in nothing but a pair of black boxer briefs.

DiMera mansion: Nicole thanks EJ again for letting her and Holly stay with him. Sister Mary Moira comes in, noting the stench of sin and wretchedness in the air. She scolds EJ for drinking with Nicole the night before his mother's funeral.

EJ demands an apology for her misreading their situation. His aunt obliges, but is well aware of Nicole's history. Much to EJ's amusement, Nicole talks up her sins of adultery, divorce, and talking a woman into an abortion, which puts Sister Mary Moira into a mental tailspin.

After she leaves, EJ tells Nicole he was happy to see her stand up and fight for herself like she used to. Nicole tells EJ about her final run-in with Eric and says good night.

Outside a warehouse: Gwen tells Leo everything about Xander's crimes. She explains about the situation with Bonnie and says she needs Leo's help.

Kiriakis mansion: Justin puts in a call to Rafe, who's on his way. Alex says Maggie and Sonny headed out to the shed. Rafe arrives and gets the information from Justin. Alex reports the shed is empty. He heads out to look around town, while Rafe heads back to the station. Before Rafe leaves, Alex apologizes for forcing Eric and Nicole to be in the photoshoot together, especially if it led to his breakup. Rafe says it's for the best.

Horton house: Leo arrives and Gwen tells him about Bonnie and Xander. She needs Leo to don the clown mask so Bonnie believes Xander isn't the clown. Leo reluctantly agrees because he needs money. Gwen tells him she will take care of the height and size issues.

Roach motel: Justin asks Sarah if she's seen or heard from Bonnie. Justin explains why he's concerned and Sarah tells him about Xander's super long run. Sarah hesitates, but eventually admits she thought Xander might have been the OG clown. She explains why, but tells Justin his job was legit. Justin fills her in on the lawsuit Xander refused to file. Sarah can't keep up with all the coincidences. Justin wants her to tell Rafe what she told him, and she agrees.

Inside a warehouse: Bonnie wakes up Xander and accuses him of setting up this charade. She know he's the clown who kidnapped her. Xander denies everything, but Bonnie wants to know who he's in cahoots with. Xander explains how the muscle-bound clown overpowered him as well, which softens Bonnie just a bit.

Bonnie's still not convinced and thinks Xander is the creepy clown. Enter Leo, wondering who called him a creepy clown. Bonnie demands to know who the clown is and he threatens to kill her. Xander tells the clown to leave Bonnie alone and breaks free from his restraints. He fights off the clown while Bonnie watches on in fear. Eventually, the clown overpowers Xander and runs out of the warehouse.

Xander returns and tells Bonnie the clown got away. He helps her get free while Bonnie apologizes for accusing him of kidnapping.

Back at the Kiriakis mansion: Justin brings Sarah to Rafe. Just as Sarah is about to spill the tea, Bonnie rushes in with Xander. Bonnie explains how Xander saved her life. When Rafe asks about the clown, Xander says he got away. Xander tells Rafe he thinks the clown was a low-level henchman for Ava.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Xander and Gwen Scheme to Minimize Bonnie's Suspicions

Endings:

-EJ tells Nicole he never thought she and Eric were a good match because he squashed her inner, fiery self, which he loves about her.

-Sloan thinks Eric should stop trying so hard to be good and give into his impulses. Eric agrees and they go at it.

-Leo returns and tells Gwen her plan worked like a charm. Leo wants to keep the muscled bodysuit to get dates. She agrees (this can't be good, Leo's not as clever as he thinks).

-Sarah confides to Xander that she had doubts about him when both he and Bonnie were missing.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives recaps!