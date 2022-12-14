Ellen DeGeneres on Stephen “tWitch” Boss Death: "I’m Heartbroken"
Ellen DeGeneres is paying tribute to her former DJ and co-executive producer Stephen "tWitch" Boss. DeGeneres posted on Twitter her condolences for her friend and The Ellen DeGeneres Show colleague, who served as her in-house DJ for eight seasons. DeGeneres tweeted:
Boss joined the show in 2014 and became the former talk show's co-executive producer in 2020. Boss and DeGeneres also teamed up on the comic's game show, Ellen's Game of Games, where he was an announcer and sidekick.
