Former 'Ellen' DJ and Co-Executive Producer Stephen "tWitch" Boss Dead at 40

Former DJ and co-executive producer for The Ellen DeGeneres Show Stephen "tWitch" Boss has passed away. TMZ is reporting the talk show DJ's death may be a suicide. He was 40 years old.

According to the site, Boss' wife Allison Holker ran to an LAPD station on Tuesday after worrying when her husband left their home without his car, which is something he wouldn't do.

Shortly after, authorities received a call for a shooting at a Los Angeles-area hotel and found Boss with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In a statement to People, Holker said about Boss' passing:

It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you

Boss and Holker had three kids and got married in 2013.