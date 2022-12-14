Nicholas Chavez

On today’s General Hospital recap: Trina tells Josslyn about Spencer's release and Rory's declaration of love. Trina thinks it's too soon and she felt scared when he said it. Trina likes him, but isn't in love with him yet. Josslyn thinks her feelings for Spencer are getting in the way. Trina says she doesn't love or trust Spencer, but admits she perks up whenever he's around. Trina says she has fun with Rory, but doesn't think it's fair to continue dating him.

Trina admits things were easier when Spencer was away and now they'll be running into each other. Josslyn understands that Trina wants Spencer. Trina says Spencer has hurt her and doesn't want to lose Rory as well. Josslyn tells Trina she needs to speak with Rory, and then accidentally says Cameron. (Which is a good thing because I was about to call her out on her hypocrisy again. Eh, who am I kidding, she's still Miss Hypocrite.)

Brad and Britt discuss her birthday party, and he wonders why Cody wasn't invited. Britt tells Brad the truth about Society Setups. Brad complains that Britt works too much and asks when she plans on celebrating her life. Britt mentions her lawyer, which makes Brad curious. All she tells him is she's making up her will and leaving everything to him. Britt says Brad has been there and knows her better than anyone. He wonders why there is such a big birthday bash this year, but she claims she's just trying to look better.

Maxie complains to Cody about Austin blackmailing Spinelli. Maxie wants to know why men do stupid things. Cody questions whether Maxie is planning on dumping Austin, but she says Austin lied to her and isn't sure.

Nina's surprised to find Liesl angrily punching the bag at the gym. She thinks Liesl's upset because she's thinking about Nathan during the holiday season. Nina says Nathan lives on, but Liesl says Britt won't. Nina pushes, but Liesl refuses to anything say more. Nina pushes even more, begging Liesl to let her shoulder some of the burden. Liesl tells her that Britt has Huntington's. Liesl admits that Britt is having symptoms and it will only get worse. She feels helpless and doesn't have the strength.

Sonny interrupts to tell her to find the strength because Britt will need her. Liesl is not happy that Sonny was eavesdropping, but Sonny says he went through something similar with his father. Sonny says he saw another side to his father toward the end and they were honest with each other. He says the time they had at the end was a gift. Liesl thanks him for his words and the two share a hug.

Cameron's thrilled to see Spencer out and about. He promises he has no intention of going back and will play by the rules. Spencer updates Cameron on his living arrangements and running into Trina. Cameron and Spencer discuss Esme and her possible hooker-ing (It's a word!!). Spencer says he's grateful for Cameron's friendship, but says he's thinking of heading to Europe since there is nothing keeping him here.

Dex walks in to place an order, annoying Cameron, who gives Spencer the information on Sonny's new worker. Cameron tells him how Josslyn intervened when Sonny was hurting Dex and she hates Sonny for it. Spencer defends Sonny and thinks Dex is manipulating Josslyn.

Spencer approaches Dex and introduces himself. He throws his weight around as Sonny's nephew. Spencer warns Dex to stay away from Josslyn, as she arrives and hears him. Dex decides to leave, but Spencer insists that he pay for his order. Dex pulls out a wad of cash, crowing to Spencer that Sonny pays him well. Spencer hauls off and punches Dex in the face.

Jordan commends Rory for a job well done on a case he worked on. Dante interrupts with a lab report about the venom on the hook. He says it comes from a semi-aquatic venomous snake from the south Asian islands, which would need to be smuggled into the country.

Dante says he has a list of everyone who's been arrested in the past ten years and gets five hits in the area. Rory points out it's been two months since Oz was killed and wonders if that means the hooker is done. Jordan thinks she's just getting ready to strike again.

Rory takes a photo of the list of suspects and heads to an apartment, knocks on the door, and then gets grabbed. (Ok, so my prediction that Rory in drag was the hooker seems to be wrong. I'm guessing he'll get hooked, which will give Trina guilt over her almost dumping him for Spencer. Oh show, you're always so predictable!)

