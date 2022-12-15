Arianne Zucker

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Black living room: Kristen shows Brady a mistletoe that Rachel made. He gets mad at her for encouraging Rachel's fantasies of a reunion. Kristen heads out to the memorial service.

Brady returns to the living room and finds Sister Mary Moira with the Marlena doll. Sister Mary Moira can't convince Brady she's the real deal and not Kristen. Brady picks up the mistletoe and lays a big kiss on her. Sister Mary Moira freaks out and Brady realizes his error. He can't apologize enough as she hits him with a ruler.

Sloan's apartment: Sloan wants to know what Nicole wants. She asks if Eric's sleeping with Sloan and Eric says he is. Eric asks for a minute alone and his wish is granted.

Nicole asks why he's drinking, fighting, and hooking up with Sloan. Eric thinks that's rich coming from someone who's hooking up with EJ. Nicole tells him once again her living situation is temporary and she's worried about him. Eric retorts she wasn't worried when she encouraged Jada to abort his baby.

Nicole worries he's headed down a bad path, but Eric says he's tired of being a doormat. He remarks that she and Sami go through life doing what they want without consequence. Eric no longer wants to be the good twin when it's so much more fun being the bad twin. Nicole leaves and Sloan revs up Eric's engine one more time.

DiMera mansion: EJ tells Johnny about his drunken hallucination of Ava at the crash site. He explains that Tony and Chad found no sign of Ava, other than in his imagination.

EJ wonders why Kristen showed up. When she says she's there to mourn Susan, EJ tells her to leave. EJ rails against Kristen for all the stuff she and Stefano did to Susan, and kicks her out.

Horton Square: John and Marlena catch up on their Christmas shopping progress. Talk turns to Rachel and they agree she was better off without Kristen. John says they need to get her out of the house and Brady's life for good. Marlena thinks John should be a friend and confidante to Kristen.

DiMera crypt: Charlie wonders if Ava's having second thoughts about planting the bomb. Ava says she's not, but is thinking about her list of enemies, starting with Nicole Walker. Ava explains what Nicole's been up to since she busted up her relationship with Rafe. Ava assumes Nicole will be with EJ at the service.

Back at the Black's: Kristen returns and gets a good laugh at Brady's expense. She keeps pushing and wonders what would have happened if she was really dressed as a nun. Kristen moves in for a kiss just as John comes in. Brady takes off.

John offers Kristen a beer and says that he and Marlena had a tiff over Christmas gifts. When Kristen asks, John admits their tiff was over her.

Back at the DiMera's: Nicole returns and tells EJ about Eric's amorous adventures. EJ thinks it confirms his feelings that Eric doesn't treat her well. Nicole asks about the service, and EJ says it will just be him and Johnny. He accepts her offer to accompany him as a friend.

St. Luke's chapel: Ava (in disguise) plants the bomb and finds a picture of Susan and Johnny. She tells Charlie she doesn't need him anymore and can manage on her own, so he leaves. Johnny comes in and wonders who the woman is. Ava slips out when Sister Mary Moira comes in.

Johnny's looking for the mystery woman outside when Marlena turns up. He explains he got a weird vibe from her, which sticks with him even after Marlena goes into the chapel.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Ava Plots to Eliminate All of Her Detractors at Once

Endings:

-Brady runs into Eric in the square. He asks what's going on with him. He spent a lot of money to reschedule several models and a photoshoot when Eric skipped out on work. Brady says if they weren't brothers, he'd have to fire him. Brady's caught off guard when Eric quits.

-EJ and Nicole come into the chapel, and Marlena offers her condolences to him. When alone, Nicole tells Marlena to keep tabs on Eric because he's going through some things.

-The priest is ready to start the service, but EJ stops him. He wants to wait for Johnny.

-Johnny catches up with the mystery woman outside the chapel and realizes it's Ava.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives recaps!