Michael Blake Kruse

On today’s General Hospital recap: Trina shows up at the PCPD looking for Rory. When Jordan checks she finds that, while his shift ended, he's nowhere around.

Spencer punches Dex and insists Dex take his own shot, but Cameron breaks it up. Josslyn is upset, saying Dex didn't do anything to Spencer to deserve it. Spencer counters that Dex put her in danger. Dex is not amused with Josslyn before storming out. Both Cameron and Josslyn are angry with Spencer, but he's angry himself and storms out, running into Trina.

Rory lets himself into the apartment and fires his gun when someone pulls a hook on him. Dante, coming up behind him, hears the gunfire and calls it in. Dante rushes in and finds a man dead from a gunshot wound. A bloody Rory stumbles out of the back room muttering the words "the hook."

Jordan and two officers get to the apartment. Dante says he just missed the hooker and she must have gone out the window. They decide not to wait for paramedics and take Rory to the hospital themselves.

Portia and Liz discuss whether or not she should get married in February with the threat of Esme over their heads. Liz reassures her that Esme will be taken care of. Portia says Liz hasn't RSVP'd to the wedding yet. Liz promises to be there and tells Portia that she and Finn broke up.

Gregory wants to take Finn to dinner. He knows Finn is in a bad way and Violet has noticed it as well. Finn says what he was building with Liz is gone and Violet got caught in the middle. Gregory believes he and Liz can work it out, and should try to salvage their relationship.

Nikolas meets with Ava at the gallery. He tells her he loves her, but Ava still can't trust him. He has divorce papers for her (I'm getting whiplash from these two). Ava doesn't understand and thinks Victor is pushing Nikolas to do this. Ava gets angry, saying everyone told her to move past him and she didn't, and now she doesn't understand why he's doing this. Nikolas says he's faithless and had an affair with Liz (for the love of all that is holy, why?).

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Spencer Greets Dex With a Warning And a Punch in The Face

Ava wants answers like when, where, how often, but Nikolas doesn't want to hurt her anymore than he has. Ava pushes asking what he got from Liz that he didn't get from her and Nikolas says "his child." (Wwwhhhyyy? Liz was going to pretend a miscarriage in a week.) Nikolas says the sex was an accident, but he won't fail another child. He wants her to agree to the offer, but she stabs the divorce papers with a letter opener. Nikolas swears he never meant to hurt Ava.

Maxie looks to Sam for perspective and asks what she thinks of Austin, and Sam hesitates. Maxie tells Sam about Austin blackmailing Spinelli and she doesn't trust Austin anymore. Maxie says Spinelli and Georgie have never liked Austin. Maxie says she overlooked all the red flags, but Sam tells her to speak with Austin.

Rory is brought to the hospital. Jordan tells Portia to get the anti-venom to save Rory. Dante explains the hook was the attacker, which shocks Liz (because it ain't Esme!).

Curtis and Alexis discuss the case and agree to share the information they have. Curtis tells Alexis the PCPD is working with Ryan. Alexis mentions that Esme was an intern at Spring Ridge and was interested in Ryan. Curtis says Ryan doesn't believe Esme's the killer, but Alexis isn't sure they can trust Ryan. Curtis gets a call from Jordan that the hooker has attacked again and for him to get a hold of Trina.

Alexis heads to the hospital looking for information. Jordan gives her a statement that one of Port Charles' finest is fighting for his life and she'll be damned if she loses another one of her own.

Finn and Portia work on Rory to stop the bleeding. Liz says the hook might not be Esme and Finn tells her to give Rory the anti-venom.

Spencer complains to Trina that he was just standing up for his friends and tells her he's leaving Port Charles. He says there is nothing keeping him here, just as Curtis shows up to find Trina. Curtis tells her that Rory has been attacked and they head to the hospital.

Portia tells Trina that Rory has lost a lot of blood and is heading to surgery. Rory tells Trina that it was too soon to tell her how he felt, but he's glad he did as he codes.

