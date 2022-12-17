The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of December 19-23, 2022

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

The Forresters gather for an awkward family Christmas.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) fills Katie (Heather Tom) in about the happenings with Ridge.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) are stunned by what the find.

Grace (Cassandra Creech) makes her presence known.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) is on the outside.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) gets all warm and fuzzy with Katie.

Brooke and Katie talk about Storm.

Bill’s (Don Diamont) meeting with Katie changes everything.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) toys with Steffy.

Taylor (Krista Allen) and Brooke turn the page.

