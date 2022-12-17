Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives Promo: Familiar Family Faces Return to Salem for the Holidays

Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of December 19-23, 2022
86D73D5B-F7A3-41A8-9C4B-D30AC3590D0E

Here is the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

It’s Christmas in Salem, and familiar family faces have returned to join in the celebration. The Horton’s gather for their annual Christmas tree decorating ceremony. Eli (Lamon Archey) has returned with the twins, and Jack (Matthew Ashford) has brought Jennifer Rose (Cady McClain) home from rehab.

Arianna Grace has returned to see mama Gabi (Camila Banus) walk down the aisle with Li (Remington Hoffman)… but will the truth be revealed before they tie the knot?

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Will (Chandler Massey) returns to find Sonny (Zach Tinker) shirtless next to Leo (Greg Rikaart)- who gets more than an earful from Victor (John Aniston).

DAYS will also pay tribute to Victor Kiriakis as his portrayer, John Aniston, passed away earlier this month. 

Be sure to watch the 12 DAYS of Christmas airing on Christmas Day...only on Peacock!

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Chanel Dupree, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Promo: Romantic Rendezvous, Scandalous Secrets, And an Explosion of Epic Proportions!

By Joshua BaldwinComment
62111C6D-0179-4E5E-A055-4860E7DD6E32
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Eli and the Twins Return For The Holidays

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Jennifer Deveraux, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Jennifer Rose Falls Off The Wagon

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Clyde Weston, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Clyde and Orpheus Make Plans for EJ

By Joshua BaldwinComment