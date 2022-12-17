Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of December 19-23, 2022

Here is the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

It’s Christmas in Salem, and familiar family faces have returned to join in the celebration. The Horton’s gather for their annual Christmas tree decorating ceremony. Eli (Lamon Archey) has returned with the twins, and Jack (Matthew Ashford) has brought Jennifer Rose (Cady McClain) home from rehab.

Arianna Grace has returned to see mama Gabi (Camila Banus) walk down the aisle with Li (Remington Hoffman)… but will the truth be revealed before they tie the knot?

Will (Chandler Massey) returns to find Sonny (Zach Tinker) shirtless next to Leo (Greg Rikaart)- who gets more than an earful from Victor (John Aniston).

DAYS will also pay tribute to Victor Kiriakis as his portrayer, John Aniston, passed away earlier this month.

Be sure to watch the 12 DAYS of Christmas airing on Christmas Day...only on Peacock!

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!