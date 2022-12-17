Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of December 19-23, 2022

Lamon Archey

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:

The explosion leaves Salem in a state of shock.

Stefan (Brandon Barash) goes IN on Wendy (Victoria Grace).

Eli (Lamon Archey) and the twins return to Salem for the holidays.

Johnny (Carson Boatman) comes to Wendy’s rescue.

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) has harsh words for Xander (Paul Telfer).

Jack (Matthew Ashford) brings Jennifer Rose (Cady McClain) home from rehab.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) feel the heat.

Justin (Wally Kurth) has a tense chat with Rafe (Galen Gering).

Xander is paying the consequence of his own actions.

Sonny (Zach Tinker) saves Leo (Greg Rikaart).

Eric (Greg Vaughan) suddenly decides to see about Nicole…

Thomas (Cary Christopher) trips up Xander and Gwen (Emily O’Brien).

Eric has some very un-Eric like advice for Brady (Eric Martsolf).

Will (Chandler Massey) makes a surprise visit home.

Bonnie (Judi Evans) pays Marlena (Deidre Hall) a visit.

Ava’s (Tamara Braun) condition worsens.

Chad (Billy Flynn) has a vision of Abigail (Marci Miller).

John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena get all John and Marlena.

Rex (Kyle Lowder) visits Kate (Lauren Koslow) for the holidays.

Wendy has a hard time keeping her mouth shut.

The Horton family gathers to decorate the Christmas tree.

