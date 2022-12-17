Avery Pohl

On today’s General Hospital recap: Finn and Portia rush Rory back into the trauma room, while Josslyn and Cameron comfort Trina. Portia comes out and tells them Rory didn't make it. Trina wants to see him, but Portia says she doesn't want that to be the last image she sees of him. Trina pushes, so Jordan allows it and Dante takes her in.

Liz tries to reassure Finn that he and Portia did everything they could to try and save Rory. Liz gathers up Rory's belongings, which includes a gold bracelet. Liz offers Trina her condolences. She shows her the bracelet and asks if it's hers, and it's not. Liz gives it to Dante as evidence.

Josslyn asks Dante if Rory was attacked because of his connection to Trina or if it was random. Dante assures her they're chasing down every lead and promises they'll catch the killer.

Laura wants to know who pulled strings to get Spencer out early. Nikolas says Victor believes if the three of them live together, then everything will improve. Laura wants answers as to why Spencer is so angry with him. She begs him not to forget what's important. Laura gets the call from Jordan and heads to the hospital.

Dante shows Jordan the bracelet that was in Rory's pocket. Jordan gathers the medical team and tells them the lab found traces in Rory's blood. Dante believes Esme is at it again, but Liz says it's impossible. Jordan pushes, but Liz points out that Esme didn't kill her on the pier and Cameron backs up Liz. Laura joins them and Liz takes off to find Nikolas.

Ava checks on her video of Nikolas' confession and plays it for Victor over her phone. Victor shows up, annoyed that he was summoned. Ava tells him that Nikolas is divorcing her, and slept with Liz and got her pregnant. Victor is shocked, but points out that Ava's marriage was doomed since Nikolas slept with both Esme and Liz. Ava shows Victor the video and says it will come out in divorce court.

Victor points out that Liz saw Esme alive and well so Nikolas' confession will point the finger at Ava. Victor asks what Ava wants and she shows him the divorce papers. Ava says they're going to need to sweeten the pot.

Anna and Valentin are in the Netherlands (we know this because of the stock footage of windmills!) Anna worries they won't find Lucy and they'll never get back to those they love, but Valentin promises that things will get better. The two make love by the fire.

Trina heads to the chapel. Cameron wants to have a talk with Josslyn, but she blows him off, saying Trina needs her. Trina regrets not telling Rory that she loved him, but Josslyn says she wasn't ready.

Spencer admits to Cameron that he feels like a jerk for envying what Rory had with Trina. Laura hugs her grandsons and asks if they knew Rory. Cameron says they're there to support Trina.

Alone with Laura, Spencer drowns in the melodrama that he causes everyone pain. He blames himself for Rory's death, saying he brought Esme to town and blames her for the hook attacks. Laura says he's not responsible for what Esme does and that Spencer is a better person than he thinks.

Cameron checks in with Josslyn a second time, asking for her to tell him what she wanted to say earlier. Josslyn blows him off again, saying she can't think about that right now.

Spencer tells Cameron he's not leaving town until Esme is found.

Liz heads to Wyndemere, and finds Nikolas and Esme having a moment by her Christmas tree. Liz asks Nikolas if Esme was home all night and tells him here was another hook attack. She says they blew up their relationships because of Esme, but there is no way that she's the attacker.

