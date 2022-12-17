General Hospital Spoilers for the week of December 19-23, 2022

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers:

Nicholas Chavez

Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) removes himself from Nikolas’ (Marcus Coloma) orbit.

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) seeks advice from Maxie (Kirsten Storms).

Spencer seeks advice from Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn).

Nina (Cynthia Watros) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) pay Ava (Maura West) a visit.

Josslyn (Eden McCoy) feels the heat from Carly (Laura Wright).

Maxie has strong words for Austin (Roger Howarth).

Hell freezes over when Carly and Ava agree about something.

Chase (Josh Swickard) leaves Brook Lynn in the dust.

Nina and Phyllis (Joyce Guy) have a catch up.

Ava. Is. DONE!

Sam (Kelly Monaco) is concerned for Dante (Dominic Zamprogna).

Heather (Alley Mills) sees something unexpected.

Nikolas and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) reach a breaking point.

Carly has a close call.

Esme (Avery Pohl) toys with Nikolas.

Laura (Genie Francis) has Spencer’s back.

Trina (Tabyana Ali) gets a visit from Spencer.

Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) has harsh words for Nikolas.

The Quartermaines gather to celebrate Christmas.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers!