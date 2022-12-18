On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Katherine Kelly Lang, Krista Allen

Forrester Creations: Steffy wonders how Finn is doing with the understanding mama Sheila is very much alive. He thinks everything will wrap itself up quickly since that’s how things always go when Sheila’s involved.

Hope asks Steffy if she knows anything about Brooke, Taylor, and Ridge. Steffy and Hope don’t care about Sheila, and are more concerned whether Ridge left with Brooke or Taylor. Charlie has no clue because he didn’t see any of them leave the building. Steffy and Hope decide to text their respective mothers. They suddenly realize Brooke and Taylor are together at the Logan digs. Steffy and Hope decide to head over there to diffuse what they assume is a horror show.

Let Them Eat Cake: Brooke and Taylor have procured a celebratory cake. Brooke can’t believe they cut out the cancer they call Ridge. Taylor says she regrets their decision...because it didn’t happen THIRTY YEARS AGO! (We love empowered queens even if it took three decades.) After all these years, they finally kissed Ridge goodbye (a kiss they can agree upon). Brooke pours them some non-alcoholic bubbly and they celebrate reclaiming their power (followed by Brooke shaking out her hair…I’m not sure why, but I’m happy to take the empowerment ride). Taylor says she never wanted to be Brooke’s enemy. She thinks Brooke is a “badass.” Taylor thinks she is smart and the hottest chemist she has ever seen, and she loves her family. Taylor can see how Ridge was “swept away” by her charms and talents.

Brooke doesn’t want Taylor to sell herself short. She has complete respect for Taylor’s choice to help people. She’s a healer. What she’s chosen to do with her life is incredible. They agree it’s the nicest they’ve ever been to one another because they wasted their time fighting over a “stupid” man. They can now show the world that women should lift each other up, and now it’s time for them to eat cake! As they cut the cake, they review how consumed they’ve been with Ridge and how he clearly ate up all the attention. Brooke and Taylor eat the cake with their hands just as their daughters arrive assuming, they are having a food fight (history is on Steffy and Hope’s side, here). Steffy and Hope are even more confused when they see their mothers are clearly getting along and watch them laugh, smile, and eat their cake.

Brooke and Taylor go back and forth without actually explaining much. Taylor says it was time for them to take back their lives. Brooke says they had to control their destiny - which makes Taylor cringe (and the rest of us) because she said the “d” word. Steffy and Hope are completely amazed as their mothers smile and agree they don’t need Ridge to be happy.

Carter and Katie are being flirty at Forrester. He wants to have dinner, but Katie says she’s agreed to check in with Bill. Carter is surprised she is willing to put herself in what is sure to be another uncomfortable position with Bill. She assures Carter she has experienced everything Bill can possibly throw her way. This time, she’s worried about his well-being. Carter is concerned Bill is playing on her sympathy. Katie agrees it’s a possibility, but wants to make sure nothing bad is happening. With that, Katie takes a rain-check on Carter’s dinner offer and exits.

Bill’s House of Delusion: Liam watches as Bill arranges flowers on the coffee table and makes sure everything looks just right (who is this creature that fusses with things before us?). Bill explains to a confused Liam he’s getting things ready for Katie. Liam, even more confused, asks if Bill’s actually expecting Katie. Bill says she agreed to come by for a talk, and he hopes to convince her to come home. Liam understands that Bill misses his family. Dollar Bill cuts him off saying that after he meets with Katie, everything will be back to normal (Oh, Bill…). With that, Bill pushes Liam towards the door. Liam looks at Bill with a lot of concern and wishes him luck. Bill says there’s nothing to worry about. Liam comments that the resurrection of the sword necklace is enough to put worry on the radar.

Endings:

-Katie arrives and Bill says she looks stunning. He thanks her for coming and she immediately looks uncomfortable. She is concerned for him as Bill doesn’t seem like himself. He says he’s learning something new everyday about himself and why he does what he does. Bill understands how badly he hurt Katie and in the worst possible way (see Bill’s sorted history with Brooke). Katie reminds Bill he said that Brooke was the great love of his life. Bill, almost in tears, says he didn’t mean it (what the hell is going on with Bill?). He loves her more than words can possibly express and wants Katie to come home to enjoy their life together. Katie quickly reminds him they would be sharing their life if he hadn’t thrown it all away - it’s too late now. Actually crying now, Bill doesn’t understand why he makes such poor decisions. He’s as desperate to understand his own actions as he is for Katie to accept forgive him and come back home.

-Steffy and Hope explain they only pushed for their mothers’ reunification with Ridge because they thought it would make them happy (which is a complete retcon of the parent trap silliness, but I’ll accept anything at this point to have Taylor and Brooke done with Ridge). Steffy and Hope are amazed and embrace their mothers. The daughters head to the kitchen for plates and forks as they want to join in the celebration. Upon their exit, Taylor and Brooke are further thrilled at their daughters’ responses. Brooke tells Taylor she has her to thank for everything. Brooke and Taylor declare each other friends and embrace.

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!