On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Manipulative Reminiscing: Kristen wonders why John and Marlena were arguing about her. Marlena wants to kick Kristen out of the house and John disagrees. He’s softened his stance towards her a bit. He thinks Marlena’s concerns are blinding her to what is really going on. John thinks Kristen belongs with Rachel. Further, Marlena thinks Kristen is a bad person, but John doesn’t. They both wonder if their romantic past is tainting the situation. John reminds Kristen how different she was when they first met. She was a social worker! He still believes that good person is within her. He’s starting to see parts of the Kristen he fell in love with. They go through a little history about Kristen helping out Marlena during possession 1.0.

Horton Square: Eric tells Brady he’s quitting his job because he and Nicole broke up. Brady unintentionally puts his foot in his mouth about Jada’s pregnancy until Eric tells him Nicole talked Jada into having an abortion (for the love…). Without knowing much of anything, Brady even knows that Jada made a decision about her own body. Eric agrees, but doubles down on Nicole. They broke up because they aren’t good for one another - same story different day. Eric rambles on about Nicole chasing him down at Sloan’s place. Brady is rightfully stunned. Does he really want to get involved with her? Eric thinks that’s rich coming from someone shacking up with Kristen. Brady reminds Eric he moved Kristen in to be with Rachel. They aren’t even sleeping in the same bed. Eric reminds him this happened before when Kristen was pregnant with Rachel. It’s only a matter of time before the situation goes left.

Susan’s Memorial: Johnny is outside the church with Ava wondering how in the world she’s still alive. If Ava survived, is Susan still with us? She explains she jumped out of the car, but Susan did not. Johnny wants to know why she’s there. She donned a disguise so no one would recognize her. She’s sorry Susan was a victim of her war with EJ, but he started it! Johnny agrees, but now he wonders if EJ was always in the right. Johnny thinks Ava started this war when she faked her marriage to Jake. Ava tries to reason with him, but an infuriated Johnny yells that everything changed when she killed Susan.

Ava explains she wasn’t going to let EJ push her around. It’s not who she is. Johnny wonders why $30 million wasn’t enough. Ava shocks Johnny by saying EJ kidnapped Tripp. After processing for a bit, Johnny reminds Ava that Tripp is still alive. Why did Ava drive her off the cliff?

EJ can’t believe Johnny has ditched Susan’s memorial. Marlena says she say him outside. He was looking for a woman. Aunt Sister Mary Moira explains she also saw him run out. EJ is impatient as the clock is ticking…cue a shot of the VERY LARGE CLOCK on the boom Ava planted.

As Mary Moira frets about Johnny, Nicole gets snarky with her responses. She is no longer willing to let Susan languish in purgatory one minute longer. They must get on with the memorial. EJ refuses to move along until Johnny returns. Just then, Tripp arrives saying to EJ that he’s the “son of a bitch who killed his mom.” Nicole tries to defend EJ, but Tripp turns on her saying the last person he wants to hear from is the “tramp” who slept with his mom’s boyfriend behind her back (a feisty Tripp is a superior Tripp). EJ fiercely defends Nicole when Mary Moira reminds everyone they are in the House of the Lord (very Annelle from Steel Magnolias). EJ says Ava escalated the situation by kidnapping Susan, but Tripp counters by informing the room EJ also had him kidnapped.

Nicole flashes back to a drunken conversation where EJ all but admitted he held back the money because he thought he could outsmart Ava. In present day, Tripp tells the room that EJ is a penny-pinching, money grubbing, bastard who’s miserly nature caused this entire situation. Mary Moira pronounces their tomfoolery DONE!

Stefan and Chloe enter Horton Square just as Eric is catching on that something isn’t quite right about Brady’s arrangement with Kristen. Stefan approaches and goes IN on him about how badly Brady has treated Chloe. Brady socks Stefan in the jaw. Stefan thinks Brady and Eric are just alike and maybe a stint in jail is the solution. Brady pulls out his phone and basically dares him to do it.

Endings:

-Mary Moira pops out to scold John Roman for hanging outside with his friend. She says they haven’t started the service yet because a young man interrupted things by saying EJ had him kidnapped.

-Kristen breaks and tears up saying she’s not a good person. John asks what she did that was so horrible.

-Chloe asks Stefan to let things go with Brady. Stefan agrees to do for Brady what EJ did for Eric. After they exit, Eric wants an explanation for why Brady broke up with Chloe. Brady says he didn’t have a choice. Kristen blackmailed him to break up with Chloe and move her in.

-Chloe and Stefan go to the mansion for the reception. Chloe wonders why there are peanut butter, bacon, and banana sandwiches. Stefan says they were Susan’s favorite. Stefan wonders what is keeping everyone. Chloe wonders if they had an unexpected guest.

-Ava asks Mary Moira if the young man who caused the disturbance was Tripp Johnson. When she confirms, Ava rushes into the church.

-Marlena wants to know what Tripp is feeling, but reminds him this is not the time or the place. EJ tries to physically remove Tripp when Ava rushes in - stunning everyone (it’s Salem, y’all!). Tripp embraces Ava saying they need to get the hell out of there. EJ wants them to call the police when Johnny arrives on the scene. EJ grabs Ava and Tripp pushes back. With time running out, Ava announces there’s a bomb and Tripp needs to RUN! KABOOM!

