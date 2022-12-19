Skip to main content

BREAKING NEWS: Anthony Morina OUT as The Young and the Restless Co-Executive Producer

The Young and the Restless has let go of Anthony "Tony" Morina as its co-executive producer, according to multiple sources. Daytime Confidential has learned Head Writer Josh Griffith will now serve as the sole showrunner for the CBS soap. Griffith was named co-executive producer in 2019.

Morina was promoted to Co-EP at Y&R in 2018. He previously served as the soap's supervising producer. Other credits include directing stints at Y&R, All My Children, Port Charles, Generations, Sunset Beach, Santa Barbara and Spyder Games.

 

