The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Closing in: Steffy returns to the office and tells Finn everything about Brooke and Taylor’s epiphany. She thought she wanted her parents together, but was so happy to see Taylor so genuinely at peace. Finn is thrilled for Steffy’s mother but is very much concerned about his own. Steffy wishes she had gone after Sheila when she had the chance. Just then, Chief Baker arrives saying they caught Sheila on camera leaving Il Giardino. Steffy confirms it’s the woman she ran into. Chief Baker says they’ve concerned with facial recognition software there is a 98% chance it’s Sheila. Baker commends them for re-examining the evidence and helping prove Sheila’s existence (it literally took Finn five seconds…). He goes on to say they found the vehicle and license plate. They are tracking her as they speak.

Forrester Creations: Carter is in his office when Eric arrives wanting to discuss everything that went down between them. Eric assures Carter he is very happy with Donna - who has told him about his recent closeness with Katie. Eric doesn’t want Katie to get hurt. Carter agrees and only wants her to be happy whether it’s with him or not… anyone but Bill. Eric wishes him luck as moving on from Bill has always proven difficult for Katie. Carter thinks Katie just wants someone who doesn’t also have eyes for her sister. Eric agrees and then invites Carter for the annual holiday celebration at the mansion.

Desperation: Bill thinks Katie wouldn’t have shown up if she didn’t still have feelings for him. He goes on sounding desperate about how much he needs Katie in his life. He begs her to tell him she feels the same. Before she can answer, he pleads with her to go on a family vacation with him and Will for the holidays. He NEEDS it. Katie quickly points out the distinction between “want” and “need.” Bill doubles down on “need” as she is his anchor. He needs her like never before. He can’t go it alone any more. She’s worried Bill put the necklace back on in terms of what it stands for. Bill begins to cry and begs her to be his anchor. In tears, Katie says she can’t be what he needs.

Katie thinks Bill needs someone, maybe Brooke, maybe someone like Brooke, who can admire the necklace and all it stands for. Bill once again says he needs her. Katie gets angry wondering aloud about her own needs. She grabs her phone to call a car. She has to get out of there. Bill begs her to stay. He wants to be the man who deserves to have her by his side. Bill takes off the necklace and gives it to Katie to do with it as she pleases. He tells Katie, “it’s now or never.” There’s a knock at the door and Katie says she didn’t call a car. She called a friend… and in walks Carter.

Endings

Bill ignores Carter and begs Katie to stay. As they both continue to cry, Katie puts the necklace in his hands, tells him goodbye, and leaves with Carter. After they leave, Bill puts the necklace back on and his look hardens.

Baker’s phone rings and an officer says he’s on Sheila’s tail. For some reason, he puts the phone on speaker telling the officer Sheila is very dangerous.

Sheila stares into the rear view mirror with narrowed eyes and a set jaw. She puts the car into high gear and hits the gas. The officer says she’s fleeing, and Steffy yells at him to follow her (for the love…). Finn becomes Captain Obvious telling Baker they can’t let her get away. Sheila continues to flee the police with sirens ringing in the distance.

