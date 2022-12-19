Days of Our Lives' Brandon Barash Gets Married
Days of Our Lives star Brandon Barash (Stefan; ex-Jake) is a married man once again. Barash and his longtime love Isabella Devoto said "I do" on Dec. 17 at the North Ranch Country Club in Thousand Oaks, Californa, People is reporting. The actor told the magazine:
I tell Isa this all the time. And it's cliche, but I feel like the luckiest man on the planet.
Harper Rose, 8 (Barash's daughter whom he shares with ex-wife Kirsten Storms [Maxie, General Hospital]), acted as the flower girl and junior bridesmaid in the wedding. Barash met Devoto at Harper's school, where she was a teacher. According to the actor, Harper played matchmaker for the couple. Barash stated:
I credit her with the whole relationship. We kind of both do. They had a relationship before we did. And it was so funny because she was just a little matchmaker and she had really never been like that with anybody. I was a single dad for a while and there was something about Isa that Harper just felt connected to and for the longest time it was like, 'Hey Daddy, you and Isa, you would kind of be good together.' I said to her, 'You're five. How do you know what that means? What does that even mean? Good together?' And she would say, 'Well you guys just seem like you would be really great together as boyfriend and girlfriend.'