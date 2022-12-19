Steven Bergman Photography

Days of Our Lives star Brandon Barash (Stefan; ex-Jake) is a married man once again. Barash and his longtime love Isabella Devoto said "I do" on Dec. 17 at the North Ranch Country Club in Thousand Oaks, Californa, People is reporting. The actor told the magazine:

I tell Isa this all the time. And it's cliche, but I feel like the luckiest man on the planet.

Harper Rose, 8 (Barash's daughter whom he shares with ex-wife Kirsten Storms [Maxie, General Hospital]), acted as the flower girl and junior bridesmaid in the wedding. Barash met Devoto at Harper's school, where she was a teacher. According to the actor, Harper played matchmaker for the couple. Barash stated: