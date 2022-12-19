Paul Telfer

Explosion Central: The church is in shambles and fires blaze as we flashback to Ava screaming “RUN!” The pictures of Susan are battered and broken as we see an unconscious EJ and Tripp. They regain consciousness, and EJ immediately calls out for John Roman (I love it when they call him that). He immediately answers and they begin to survey the damage. Marlena awakens (ain’t nobody killing Dr. Evans) and EJ searches for Nicole who is conscious, but injured. Tripp finds Ava who is still unconscious and not breathing. He and Marlena work together to administer CPR and they find a pulse. Why is no one looking for Aunt Sister Mary Moira? Nicole is stuck under a beam, but didn’t feel it before (that can’t be good). Just then, the ceiling begins to crumble.

EJ and Johnny try to remove the beam from Nicole’s leg before the entire church crashes down around them. They free her and start to walk her out. Tripp asks Johnny to help him carry Ava out. He calls on the giving spirit of his grandmother to help him have the strength to care enough to help.

Horton Square: Eric and Brady hear something they assume is thunder before returning to the topic of Kristen’s blackmail. Brady quickly breaks saying Kristen holds the lives of Marlena, Kate, and Kayla in her hands. He explains how Kristen has possession of the orchid that will provide more serum for the infected women. He had to adhere to Kristen’s conditions are risk them dying. Eric doesn’t understand why he didn’t kick her out after the women were cured. He explains Kristen says they will need another dose. Brady makes Eric promise to keep quiet. He follows up saying they will work together to stop Kristen.

The Penthouse: Kristen and John continue to drink a beer slower than any two people in existence. John pushes Kristen to confess the bad things she says she’s done. Kristen explains that everything she’s done that was wrong she thought she was doing for the right reasons. John thinks she has as big a heart as anyone he knows (Mr. Black is laying it on pretty thick). All Kristen wants is to have a loving family, be a good mom, and a devoted wife. Kristen thanks John for being so kind. John again reminds her that she can talk to him. With that, Kristen heads out to pick up Rachel.

Brady Pub: Rafe is drinking a beer much more quickly when Steve arrives and buys him another round. He’s wondering if there’s any progress in building the case against EJ for kidnapping Tripp. Rafe assures Steve he wants to take EJ down. It’s personal for him because he’s shacking up with Nicole. He says he’s humiliated to have been in love with the most neurotic, disloyal person in existence. Rafe agrees to keep Steve in the loop. Just then, Kayla calls to report that Tripp is in town to confront EJ. Steve and Rafe are about to head over to the DiMera mansion when Rafe gets the call about the explosion. A very calm Rafe explains to Steve that Ava is alive and she and Tripp are at the hospital.

University Hospital: Sarah emerges from the elevator and hears Xander and the work crew yell “surprise!” They’re celebrating her birthday! The crew wishes Sarah a happy birthday before going back to work. Sarah reveals she wished for Xander to forgive her for questioning him about his job and the kidnapping. An uncomfortable Xander asks her to stop apologizing. She clearly recognizes that something is wrong and Xander prepares to tell the truth. Just then, Sarah’s phone beeps informing her about the explosion.

Ava awakens to find Tripp by her side at the hospital. They embrace and she explains she went in to the church to get him out. Tripp doesn’t understand why Ava did what she did. Just then, Rafe and Steve arrive also looking for answers. Rafe promptly arrests her for five counts of attempted murder.

EJ and Johnny arrive at the hospital. EJ goes to find Nicole as Johnny urges him to get checked out. Sarah is in with Nicole. She’s injured, but it could have been a lot worse. EJ arrives and is thrilled Nicole is okay. Sarah patches up EJ and says there are no signs of a concussion. After she exits, EJ sits by Nicole’s bedside and she opens up about how scared she was in the aftermath of the explosion. He embraces her as Nicole weeps. Just then, Eric arrives.

Endings:

-A dirty and disheveled Marlena arrives explaining what happened, and Kristen cracks a joke about EJ daring to enter a church. Brady is not amused. John kisses Marlena and Kristen announces to the room how great it is they are making up. When Brady questions her, she relays her earlier conversation with John. Kristen says John defended her as Brady’s “evil ice queen stepmother” who wanted to kick her out into the cold just a few days before Christmas. Brady assures Kristen he wants her there with him so they can all be a family together. Kristen taunts Marlena about the joyous family holiday they will have together.

-Rafe handcuffs Ava to the bed and she wonders if they’re going steady again - since Nicole dumped him. Rafe reminds her she should adhere to her right to remain silent. Tripp continues to cough and Steve and Ava insist he go get checked out. Left alone, Rafe tells Ava she’s going away for a very long time. She’s not so sure.

-Eric rushed to the hospital after hearing from Marlena. EJ explains Nicole has been cleared for release and will be coming home with him to recover. He then dismisses Eric. Rafe returns to the lobby as Eric watches Nicole and EJ through the window. He inquires about Nicole, and Eric exits saying she’s okay and is being taken care of. Rafe looks on in disgust.

-Johnny explains to Xander that Ava is alive and blew up the church. She came back inside to save Tripp from the explosion. Xander walks away and Sarah approaches explaining that EJ and Nicole are going to be ok. Sarah asks if he’s seen Xander. He doesn’t know where Xander is but explains he was pretty shaken up when he found out Ava was still alive.

-Xander enters Ava’s room as she awakens. She’s feeling nostalgic as Xander took care of her when Kristen saved her before, and now he’s going to help her again by setting her free and helping her escape. If he doesn’t, Ava will expose Xander to Sarah.

