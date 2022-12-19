Skip to main content

Exiting General Hospital Star Michael Blake Kruse Reflects on Rory and 'Sprina'

Michael Blake Kruse, General Hospital

Officer Rory Cabrera (Michael Blake Kruse) has become the most recent victim of General Hospital's deadly Hook Killer. Kruse took to Instagram to address his departure from the soap and his character's romance with Trina (Tabyana Ali).

After thanking fans for supportive messages, he reflected:

I enjoyed playing the character and valued his essence.

He added:

Yes, he was unsophisticated and naive but at least he was genuine.

Rory's genuine nature came through with Trina, who is still dealing with her feelings for Spencer (Nicholas Chavez). Cabrera mused:

In particular with Trina, he was always sincere and had her best interests at heart. That has to count for something Sprina fans.

Read Kruse's full message below.

