Skip to main content

General Hospital Promo: 'Tis The Season

Nicholas Chavez and Tabyana Ali 

Nicholas Chavez and Tabyana Ali 

This week on General Hospital, Port Charles residents spread holiday cheer around town and more.

Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Carly (Laura Wright) wish each other a Merry Christmas. Over at the Robinson/Ashford house, as Portia (Brook Kerr), Marshall (Robert Gossett), and Joss (Eden McCoy) look on, Curtis (Donnell Turner) tells Trina (Tabyana Ali) they wanted to do something special for her. 

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) tells Chase (Josh Swickard) he has some news for him that couldn't wait. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

At Alexis's (Nancy Lee Grahn), the former attorney tells Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) this was the best holiday to maximize family chaos. Later, Spencer surprises Trina at her house. What is the young Cassadine up to?

Watch the promo below.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Lucy Coe, General Hospital
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Lucy Pushes Martin to Come Clean With Valentin

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Nikolas Cassadine, General Hospital
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: A Drunken Nikolas Provides Esme an Opportunity For Seduction

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Valentin Cassadine, General Hospital
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Valentin is Torn Between Anna and Charlotte

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Ned Quartermaine, General Hospital
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: ELQ Board Members Meet to Decide The Company’s Future

By Joshua BaldwinComment