General Hospital Promo: 'Tis The Season

Nicholas Chavez and Tabyana Ali

This week on General Hospital, Port Charles residents spread holiday cheer around town and more.

Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Carly (Laura Wright) wish each other a Merry Christmas. Over at the Robinson/Ashford house, as Portia (Brook Kerr), Marshall (Robert Gossett), and Joss (Eden McCoy) look on, Curtis (Donnell Turner) tells Trina (Tabyana Ali) they wanted to do something special for her.

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) tells Chase (Josh Swickard) he has some news for him that couldn't wait.

At Alexis's (Nancy Lee Grahn), the former attorney tells Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) this was the best holiday to maximize family chaos. Later, Spencer surprises Trina at her house. What is the young Cassadine up to?

Watch the promo below.