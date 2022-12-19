Perkie’s Observations: Hell Hath No Fury Like A Scorned Ava Jerome

Maura West

On today’s General Hospital recap: Carly tells Josslyn that she spoke with Jax who wants her to spend time with him in Sydney (yes, please). Josslyn says she can't walk out on her life because everyone needs her. Carly tells her that she must be careful and cannot take her security for granted.

Carly brings up Dex and her concerns though she understands the bad boy attraction having spent her life with Sonny and Jason. Carly says she has faith in Josslyn and asks if she has feelings. Josslyn doesn't understand why she'd have feelings for someone who works for Sonny. Carly mentions Jason and how it was the same for them.

Josslyn says she loves Cameron but they've grown apart and she doesn't feel "IT" anymore. Carly tells her the longer she waits the worse it will be. Sonny and Dex drop by and Sonny says he's assigning Josslyn new protection which she doesn't want. Carly insists so Josslyn agrees. Sonny says he'll post Dex on her for now until he can get a replacement.

After Sonny leaves, Dex thanks Carly for helping him with the antibiotics. Josslyn tries to get rid of Dex but he says he was given an order and he'll continue to protect her. She gets dismissive before trying to storm off, but he says he understands that she's scared. Josslyn cries and the two hug.

Brook Lynn runs into Chase at the gym, asking if he still plans on singing with Blaze, but Chase says both their professional and personal relationships are over. Chase is upset at Rory's death and how he couldn't be there to train him. Brook Lynn apologizes for not writing the letter on time but he can still be a singer. Chase says he wants to be a cop and that they don't work together.

Michael and Willow have a checkup and wonder if they should find out the gender of the baby. Willow's sad that Harmony isn't there because she still longs for a mother. Willow can't get over Drew's news that her birth mother is dead. She then decides to find out the gender after all.

Dr Navarro does the ultrasound and tells them that everything is fine and that they're having a baby girl. Willow worries that she'll leave her daughter motherless, but Michael says they'll beat the cancer.

Nina and Sonny worry about Ava when she doesn't come home but find her at the gallery. Ava tells Nina that Nikolas served her with divorce papers, and that he slept with Elizabeth and that she's pregnant. Ava goes off on Nikolas and blames herself for taking him back every time. Ava says she'll be taking Nikolas to the cleaners in the divorce, but Nina tells her to walk away and not to try to extort the Cassadines. Ava says Nikolas and Elizabeth have made a fool of her and she will make them pay.

Nikolas wants to know if Elizabeth will turn him into the police and that they need to figure this out together. She says he can't keep Esme locked up since she's innocent though Nikolas splits hairs about Esme innocence. Elizabeth says she would have called the police immediately if she had known Esme wasn't the hooker, but Nikolas calls her on that.

Nikolas says Elizabeth could have contacted Jordan at any time but went along with his plan. She says she only did it because Nikolas was worried his baby would be born in prison. Nikolas says he needs to keep Esme safe, where she can't hurt anyone. He will call the authorities once the baby is born. Nikolas keeps pushing, and Elizabeth accuses him of emotional blackmail.

Elizabeth figures they're in too deep and will be charged as an accessory and feels trapped. Nikolas tries to let her off the hook, and tells her that he'll hire someone else to take care of Esme's medical needs. She thinks Esme will talk and after what they told Ava and Finn, the police will connect the dots to Elizabeth anyway. She decides to stay the course saying they need to come up with a story for their fake baby. Elizabeth says she hopes sleeping with Esme was worth it. Nikolas says it wasn't but is looking forward to parenting another child. After Nikolas leaves, Ava finds Elizabeth in the chapel (ooooooohhhh catfight!!)

Drew meets with Alexis and updates her on his search for Willow's birth parents. He mentions that Denise told him "Joan" had given up her baby to Harmony, but he dug deeper and didn't find anyone that matched "Joan's" description. Alexis says her source covered the crime beat in the area where the commune was. The reporter told her that there were no ODs at that time so either "Joan" wasn't her name or she's still alive.

Drew doesn't understand why Denise would lie and Alexis mentions that Harmony was also a liar which Phyllis (hey, remember Phyllis?!!) overhears. Phyllis interrupts to tell them that she and Harmony worked together briefly but that she wasn't truthful. Drew tells Alexis that he's going to talk to Denise again.

Nina catches up with Phyllis who says she's texting a man and is happy. Nina says she and Sonny are fine together and are happier than they've ever been. Nina says she feels peace finally.

Denise runs into Drew, who accuses her of not telling him everything she knows. Drew accuses Denise of being a lying liar who's pants are on fire, as Carly shows up.

