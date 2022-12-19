Skip to main content

BREAKING NEWS: Marcus Coloma OUT as General Hospital's Nikolas

Get ready for a royal exit.
Marcus Coloma, General Hospital

Marcus Coloma

Marcus Coloma has been written out of General Hospital, according to set side sources. The actor, who joined the soap as Prince Nikolas Cassadine in 2019, reportedly declined to film his final scenes after learning he'd been let go. 

Coloma's Nikolas is currently in the middle of a front burner storyline featuring Nikolas battling evil ex-lover Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) and manipulative uncle Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy). Nikolas recently served wife Ava Jerome (Maura West) divorce papers and remains estranged from beloved son Spencer (Nicholas Chavez), while Port Charles reels from attacks from a serial killer known as "The Hook". 

